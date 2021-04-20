Steelbird Face-Shield Daily Sales Cross 6,000 In COVID-19 Second Wave

Steelbird Helmets has announced that sales of Steelbird face shields are gradually picking up, as the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic surges across India. In April 2020, Steelbird Helmets announced its entry into the medical devices segment by launching five different types of face shields to support the country's fight against COVID-19. The different types of face shields were designed for medical professionals, frontline soldiers, including police, para-medical staff, healthcare workers, and sanitation workers, besides the general public at large.

Steelbird Helmets got into the medical devices segment by launching five types of face shields

The average daily sales of face shields during the last financial year was 10,000, the company told carandbike. With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, sales of Steelbird face shields have started going up again. The daily sales are now around 6,000 face shields.

"We are expecting the numbers to go higher than the last year. The virus has mutated and the death rate has also increased. Steelbird recommends everyone to take necessary precautions and wear face shields with masks," said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets.

The Steelbird IGN-1 HF face shield is the first-ever hands-free face shield in India

All Steelbird face shields are manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. In August 2020, Steelbird launched a revolutionary new face shield which has built-in hands-free functions that allows the user to take calls without touching the mobile phone. Steelbird also launched a special range of custom face shields designed specifically for children. According to the company, all Steelbird face shields extend below the chin anteriorly, to the ears laterally and there is no exposed gap between the forehead and the shield's headpiece. Face shields cab be reused indefinitely and are easily cleaned with soap and water, and common household disinfectants.

As of April 20, 2021, India has more than 20 lakh officially recorded active cases of COVID-19, currently the second-highest number in the world after the US. Over 1.8 lakh people in India have lost their lives to the deadly virus. Over 12 crore Indians have been vaccinated in India, while more than 1.3 crore Indians have recovered from the virus so far. According to official data, around 32 per cent of patients (including both hospitalised and outside hospitals) were aged less than 30 in the second wave, as against 31 per cent in the first wave. Around 70 per cent hospitalised patients in both waves are 40 and above, indicating that older people continue to be more vulnerable.

