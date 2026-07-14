logo
New Delhi

Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched At Rs 12.99 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jul 14, 2026, 12:11 PM
Follow us on
Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched At Rs 12.99 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Duster Adventure Edition costs Rs 50,000 less than Techno trim
  • Gets panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps & dual-zone climate control from Techno trim
  • Available with 1.0 MT, 1.3 MT and 1.3 DCT powertrain options

Renault India has introduced a new special edition for the Duster SUV. The new Duster Adventure Edition is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh up to Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with both turbo-petrol engine options. At its price, the special edition sits between the mid-spec Evolution and Techno trim levels. Full prices are as follows:

Also read: Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Renault Duster Adventure TCe100 (1.0 Turbo) MTRs 12.99 lakh
Renault Duster Adventure TCe160 (1.3 Turbo) MTRs 13.99 lakh
Renault Duster Adventure TCe160 (1.3 Turbo) DCTRs 15.39 lakh

In terms of features, the Adventure Edition builds on the feature list of the Duster Evolution with additional features from the Techno. These features include Full LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and dual-zone auto climate control. The Adventure Edition also gets edition-specific graphics, embellishers and floor mats. Other features on offer include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, connected car services, and 17-inch Ocean alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?


Renault Duster Adventure Edition 1

In terms of price, the Adventure Edition roughly costs Rs 50,000 less than the Duster Techno. Compared to the Duster Evolution, the Adventure Edition TCe100 costs about Rs 1.3 lakh more, while the TCe160 is priced at a premium of between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Also read: Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough Performance


Renault Duster Adventure Edition 2

Also read: Renault Duster Turbo DCT Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

On the powertrain front, the new Duster Adventure Edition is offered with both the 1.0 TCe100 turbo-petrol and the 1.3 TCe160 turbo-petrol engine options. The former makes 99 bhp and 166 Nm, while the latter develops 161 bhp and 280 Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard with the 1.3 Turbo, also getting the option for a 6-speed DCT unit.

# Renault Duster# New Renault Duster# Renault Duster Adventure Edition# New Renault Duster Adventure Edition# 2026 Renault Duster# Duster Adventure Edition# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Renault Duster

Renault Duster
Rating Icon
7.5/10
Renault Duster
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Duster Specifications
View Duster Features

Popular Renault Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All