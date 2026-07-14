Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched At Rs 12.99 Lakh
- Duster Adventure Edition costs Rs 50,000 less than Techno trim
- Gets panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps & dual-zone climate control from Techno trim
- Available with 1.0 MT, 1.3 MT and 1.3 DCT powertrain options
Renault India has introduced a new special edition for the Duster SUV. The new Duster Adventure Edition is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh up to Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with both turbo-petrol engine options. At its price, the special edition sits between the mid-spec Evolution and Techno trim levels. Full prices are as follows:
Also read: Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Renault Duster Adventure TCe100 (1.0 Turbo) MT
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|Renault Duster Adventure TCe160 (1.3 Turbo) MT
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|Renault Duster Adventure TCe160 (1.3 Turbo) DCT
|Rs 15.39 lakh
In terms of features, the Adventure Edition builds on the feature list of the Duster Evolution with additional features from the Techno. These features include Full LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and dual-zone auto climate control. The Adventure Edition also gets edition-specific graphics, embellishers and floor mats. Other features on offer include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, connected car services, and 17-inch Ocean alloy wheels.
Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?
In terms of price, the Adventure Edition roughly costs Rs 50,000 less than the Duster Techno. Compared to the Duster Evolution, the Adventure Edition TCe100 costs about Rs 1.3 lakh more, while the TCe160 is priced at a premium of between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh.
Also read: Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough Performance
Also read: Renault Duster Turbo DCT Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested
On the powertrain front, the new Duster Adventure Edition is offered with both the 1.0 TCe100 turbo-petrol and the 1.3 TCe160 turbo-petrol engine options. The former makes 99 bhp and 166 Nm, while the latter develops 161 bhp and 280 Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard with the 1.3 Turbo, also getting the option for a 6-speed DCT unit.
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