Best Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India
- The best bikes under 2 lakh you can buy in 2026
- The best modern classic bikes to sport bikes
- Bikes you should look at in 2026
Looking for the best bikes under Rs. 2 lakh in India in 2026? There is a long list of options to choose from – ranging from entry-level sportbikes like the Yamaha R15 to Royal Enfield’s iconic 350cc thumpers. In fact, this segment has never been as exciting or this competitive – offering every rider something which is superb value for money. Looking for a best value for money sportbike? Or the best entry-level modern classic? Here’s our pick of the top 10 bikes in 2026, all under Rs. 2 lakh!
Also Read: Top 10 Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh In India
Yamaha R15 V4
Rs. 1.71 – 1.76 Lakh
The Yamaha R15 is the benchmark entry-level sports bike – period. Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, slipper clutch as well as traction control at this price point make it a fantastic choice that punches well above its weight. Add to it an eager and free-revving 155cc single-cylinder mill and a chassis that ensures you feel always in control, there’s no doubt the R15 has an iconic status in India and is still such a hot favourite!
Also Read: Yamaha R15 V4 Review
Hero Xtreme 250R
Rs. 1.73 Lakh
The new Xtreme 250R is perhaps Hero MotoCorp’s most exciting motorcycle in years. A striking design which underscores its sporty personality, coupled with a refined and punchy powertrain with sharp and engaging dynamics give the Xtreme 250R a lot of qualities which make it one of the best products from Hero till date. And at a sub-2 lakh price point, it offers very good value for money in the quarter-litre naked sport segment right now. It has our thumbs up!
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review
TVS Apache RTR 1604V
Rs. 1.13 Lakh
The TVS Apache RTR 1604V is perhaps one of the best bikes in its segment. It consistently punches above its price tag with impressive engineering and a sporty riding experience that few rivals can match in this segment. The RTR 1604V is an outstanding all-rounder and gets our vote for anyone looking for an all-round impressive motorcycle in its segment.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Rs. 1.94 Lakh
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z ids arguably the most performance-focussed motorcycle you can buy under Rs. 2 lakh. With power output of over 42 bhp, a liquid-cooled engine and sharp naked streetfighter styling, the new NS400Z sports a software-based quickshifter, sintered brake pads and Apollo Alpha H1 radial tyres, all of which complement the performance and sporty dynamics of this pocket rocket! Its styling may seem rather “under-whelming” for many, but there’s no denying the fact that the NS400Z is superb bang for your buck!
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Rs. 1.50 Lakh
The Hunter 350 is the sweet spot in Royal Enfield’s line-up – urban, characterful and fun! The Hunter 350 offers the brand’s trademark single-cylinder thump in a lighter, more compact and nimbler package that’s equally at home in city traffic and on weekend rides. Its approachability and accessibility make it a popular choice and so deserves a spot on this list.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR155 Vs TVS Ronin Comparison:
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Rs. 1.64 Lakh
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is an icon that needs no introduction. In many ways, the Bullet 350 combines nostalgia and old-school charm with modern underpinnings, delivering that unmistakable thump and commanding road presence that has made it a generational favourite across India. Even today, the Bullet 350 commands a following that just refuses to slow down. It is one of the most iconic motorcycle brands over the past six or seven decades in India and continues to thump on! It is a top pick at this price point!
Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Long Term Review
Honda CB 350 DLX
Rs. 1.97 Lakh
The Honda CB350 DLX is Honda’s answer to the popular 350cc modern classic segment, offering a design and stance which will offer almost similar aesthetics to segment leader Royal Enfield. Nevertheless, smooth and refined performance, impeccable build quality and reliability underscores Honda’s legendary engineering quality to the modern classic space. The CB 350 DLX is the choice for those who want something ‘different’ and with a Japanese nameplate in the modern classic segment.
Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review
Triumph Speed T4
Rs. 1.95 Lakh
Now powered by a 349cc engine, the Triumph Speed T4 offers an entry-level Triumph at a very attractive price point. With the brand’s signature modern-classic styling, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch along with premium fit and finish, the Speed T4 offers a well-rounded package with a level of quality and engineering that is almost unmatchable at this price point.
Also Read: 2024 Triumph Speed T4 Review
Jawa 42 FJ
Rs. 1.99 Lakh
The Jawa 42 FJ brings a compelling blend of neo-retro style and modern performance to the segment. With a punchy 334 cc engine, striking modern classic styling and impressive ride and handling, the 42 FJ is an impressive offering this side of Rs. 2 lakh. With a classic character, good performance and an overall well-rounded offering, the 42 FJ is full of character and offers an enjoyable option in the entry-level modern classic segment.
Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Review
Hero XPulse 210
Rs. 1.64 – 1.74 Lakh
The Hero XPulse 210 is a fun, characterful dual-sport that’s genuinely capable off-road and on the highway. With long-travel suspension, rally-inspired ergonomics the XPulse 210 offers an unmatched combination of versatility, excitement and value that no other motorcycle in this segment comes close to matching. It makes a compelling case as the best adventure bargain under Rs. 2 lakh.
Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review
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- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-30
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
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- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
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- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
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- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
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