Modern classic motorcycles - retro and chic, gleaming chrome with timeless design, and with easy and relaxed road manners and performance; no wonder, there's such a significant fan following these bikes have. And they become even more popular with an accessible and affordable price tag, along with a level of performance, which, even the beginner doesn't find daunting. So, here's a look at the best modern classic bikes you can buy right now, all with a price tag of under two lakh rupees.

The BS6 model of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets fuel-injection and is available in two variants

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Classic 350 needs no introduction. If there's one motorcycle which is almost as common as an entry-level commuter bike on the streets these days, it's this; the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Today, it's Royal Enfield's hero product, and accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the company's monthly sales, and that's saying something!

With an air-cooled, 346 cc single-cylinder engine which puts out maximum power of 19.8 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the Classic 350, is by no means a performance motorcycle. But what it makes up for that with its aura, and timeless personality. Available in two variants, with single-channel ABS, and dual-channel ABS, prices for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 begin at ₹ 1.65 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). In this segment of motorcycles, the Classic 350 is still the leader, in sales volumes, by a fair margin.

The Jawa has period-correct looks, combined with good performance and handling

Jawa Classic

The Jawa is a modern-day interpretation of the 1970s Jawa, with an all-new 293 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The Jawa brand, of Czech origin, has been quite the rage in India during the 1960s and '70s. The modern Jawa, follows almost the exact same design language as the original Jawa, but has a smooth, vibration-free engine which delivers 27 bhp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

The Jawa comes with a six-speed gearbox and has a kerb weight of 170 kg. With a double cradle frame and taut suspension, handled by a telescopic front fork and twin gas charged rear shocks, the Jawa offers excellent straight line stability and decent touring capability. The Jawa is priced at ₹ 1.73 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Jawa Forty Two is the more affordable model in the Jawa line-up

Jawa Forty Two

The Jawa Forty Two is the entry-level model in the Jawa family, and although its shares the same engine, chassis and cycle parts with the Jawa Classic, it is a slightly different flavour in aesthetic terms, although the styling is still unmistakably retro. The headlight is slightly different, as is the flat, wide handlebar, and offers slightly different ergonomics than the standard Jawa.

The offset single-pod instrument console gives it a sense of looking 'different' than the standard Jawa as does the flat handlebar. The 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, along with the chassis and suspension are shared with the standard Jawa, so both bikes feel more or less similar. Great ride quality, with very likeable straight line stability, as well as the relaxed riding position make the Jawa Forty Two feel somewhat different than the standard Jawa. At ₹ 1.60 lakh (Ex-showroom), it is also one of the most affordable modern classic bikes under two lakhs.

The Jawa Perak is the factory custom bobber from the Jawa line-up with a slightly bigger engine

Jawa Perak

The Jawa Perak is the factory custom Bobber from the Jawa family, and easily the most affordable Bobber available on sale in India right now. The Perak also has those classic design lines, but it gets the Bobber design, with chopped front and rear fenders, a solo saddle and a slightly different frame to accommodate the wider and longer swingarm.

The Jawa Perak has a slightly bigger engine than the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two. The same engine has been bored out to 334 cc, and maximum power is rated at 30 bhp, with 31 Nm of peak torque. Priced at ₹ 1.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), it's the only Bobber available at that price point, and easily one of the best modern classic bikes to buy under 2 lakhs.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has period-correct looks, with design inspired by Benelli's storied past, from the 1950s

Benelli Imperiale 400

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is the most-affordable Benelli motorcycle on sale in India. While the updated BS6 model is expected anytime now, it's still expected to be priced at around ₹ 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Imperiale 400's timeless design is inspired by the Benelli Imperiale motorcycles of the 1950s. The design is unmistakably retro, and timeless, with a vintage look and stance that seems straight out the 1950s.

Powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-valve engine, the Imperiale has easily one of the more refined engines in this segment. Maximum power is rated at just over 20 bhp, while peal torque of 29 Nm kicks in at 2,900 rpm. The Benelli Imperiale 400's engine is also quite free revving, and will go straight to the 6,500 redline without hesitation.

At that price point, and under 2 lakh rupees, the Imperiale 400 certainly offers a worthy alternative, to both the Jawa and the ever popular Royal Enfield Classic 350. The updated BS6 model of the Benelli Imperiale 400 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom).

