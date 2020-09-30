Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched an all-new modern classic motorcycle called the Honda H'Ness CB 350. The retro styled motorcycle will be positioned as a premium product and will be sold through Honda's BigWing dealership network in India. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will take on the leaders in the modern classic segment, including the bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa and the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has been manufactured in India, with inputs from Honda Japan, and is priced at around ₹ 1.90 lakh (Ex-showroom). HMSI has yet to announce final prices of the H'Ness CB 350.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm

"The mid-size motorcycle segment is evolving fast, within the 300-500 cc segment. We take this opportunity to unlock the market potential in this segment, and introduce fun riding to Indian customers. Built to perform and loaded with advanced features, the H'Ness CB 350 gives out an evergreen style and promises to give ultimate pride of ownership," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is a modern classic 350 cc motorcycle which will take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Honda CB 350 features a retro design reminiscent of motorcycle designs from the 1960s and 1970s and gets a circular headlight, a round single-pod instrument cluster, chrome fenders and a slightly upswept chrome exhaust. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will be available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX Pro version will offer dual-tone paint schemes, dual horn, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System. Lighting is LED on both variants, and the bike comes with dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Honda Selectable Torque Control, which is essentially traction control system. The price for the standard DLX model will be around ₹ 1.90 lakh, while the DLX Pro will be slightly more expensive. The DLX variant is available in three colours, Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic. The DLX Pro is available in three dual-tone colours, Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White, and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 gets all-LED lighting and has a kerb weight of 181 kg

Cycle parts consists of a 19-inch alloy wheel on the front and 18-inch rear wheel shod with tubeless tyres, and suspended from telescopic front forks up front, and twin rear shocks, with disc brakes on both wheels. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The single-cylinder engine is mounted on a half duplex cradle frame. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will be available for touch and feel from tomorrow onwards at select Honda BigWing showrooms, and the bike will be available on sale from the festive season, in just around a month from now. Bookings have already started on the Honda website for ₹ 5,000. HMSI will be looking to ramp up production volumes and is expecting a good response to the Honda H'Ness CB 350 in the festive season.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.