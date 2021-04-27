Royal Enfield Sells Over 10,000 Units Of Meteor 350 In March 2021

There is no mistaking that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been doing well for the company ever since it was launched in November 2020. But it was in March 2021 that Royal Enfield sold over 10,000 units of the Meteor 350 in a single month. To be precise, RE sold 10,596 units of the Meteor 350 in March 2021, a significant growth from over 7,000 units sold in November 2020. After the Classic 350, the Meteor is one of the best-selling models for Royal Enfield in India. But there is still a long way before the Meteor 350 comes close to the Classic 350 in terms of sales. To put it into perspective, RE sold 31,694 units of the Classic 350 in March 2021.

(Royal Enfield offers a better sales and service network, while the Honda H'Ness CB 350 has limited reach through the Honda Big Wing network)

Currently, Meteor 350's biggest rival is the Honda H'Ness CB350 but it is still far away from the Meteor in terms of sales. Honda sells the CB350 through its BigWing dealerships, meant for premium bikes. In March 2021, Honda sold 4,302 units of the H'Ness CB350, significantly behind the Meteor 350. But Honda has managed to increase the sales of the CB350 at a decent pace over the last few months.

(The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is yet to catch up with Royal Enfield's sales of the Meteor 350)

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield increased the prices of its 350 cc range of motorcycles significantly. The Bullet 350 range gets the biggest increase, with prices being increased between ₹ 7,000 to ₹ 13,000 depending on the variant. Similarly, prices for the Classic 350 range have been increased by ₹ 10,000, for the dual-channel ABS variant. The Meteor 350 range sees an increase in prices by up to ₹ 6,000. For a complete lowdown on the prices of Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycles click on the link right above this paragraph.

