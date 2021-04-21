Royal Enfield Apparel Business To Focus On Brand Partnerships

Royal Enfield is bullish on its range of apparel and merchandise and sees the business post healthy growth in the next couple of years, with double-digit growth figures in financial year 2020-21. Speaking to carandbike in a candid discussion, Puneet Sood, Head of Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said that the brand's line-up of casual wear, motorcycle riding gear and accessories offers accessibility not just in price but also availability. And he says that the Royal Enfield apparel range is not just for Royal Enfield customers, but for "anybody in love with motorcycling".

Royal Enfield's apparel and lifestyle range is a perfect blend of comfort, style and safety, says Puneet Sood, Head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield

"We intend to keep growing organically. Revenue has grown over the past few years, and even during 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we recorded double digit growth. Our apparel range is available through multiple channels, and the idea is to target anyone who is in love with motorcycling. The motorcycling community decides where we go from here, and we've taken feedback seriously, so you've seen a dedicated range of women's riding gear, as well as customisation of apparel and helmets through the Make It Yours program," Sood told carandbike.

The Royal Enfield Explorer V3 is a CE certified jacket created in collaboration with Knox, and priced at ₹ 8,950

Over the past few months, Royal Enfield has launched brand partnerships with names like Levi's and Knox. The Royal Enfield X Levi's range of riding denims have been well-received in the market, and Royal Enfield followed that up with a new range of jackets and riding gear with British safety experts Knox, introducing riding jackets with Knox armour, as well as riding gloves and knee guards. But it's not just brand partnerships, and Royal Enfield's own range of riding gear has been well-received, not just in India, but also in overseas markets.

The Royal Enfield Nirvik is a top-of-the-line, all-weather touring jacket

"We launched a new range of credible riding jackets, which are well-ventilated, and with proper safety certification, which can be used not just by our own community here in India, but everywhere around the world. Our range of mesh jackets have been well-received, and new range of riding gloves are also doing very well," said Sood.

Royal Enfield's partnership with Levi's saw the introduction of riding denims with built-in protection

Royal Enfield's apparel range is now offered across the globe in geographies wherever Royal Enfield motorcycles are offered on sale. Speaking about markets, Sood added that the response to Royal Enfield's lifestyle range has been "amazing," particularly in markets like Europe and Asia-Pacific. The focus, Sood adds, is to make the right products. The partnership with brands like Levi's worked very well, and Royal Enfield is exploring more such partnerships, which will be purpose-led, and will focus on both products as well as brands.

