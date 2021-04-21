carandbike logo
search

Royal Enfield Apparel Business To Focus On Brand Partnerships

Royal Enfield's apparel division is set to explore more partnerships with other brands, following the successful tie-ups with Levi's and Knox.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Royal Enfield's apparel business is showing promising growth expand View Photos
Royal Enfield's apparel business is showing promising growth

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield's apparel business witnesing double digit growth
  • More brand partnerships in store, like existing ones with Levi's
  • RE has a range of riding gear and lifestyle apparel

Royal Enfield is bullish on its range of apparel and merchandise and sees the business post healthy growth in the next couple of years, with double-digit growth figures in financial year 2020-21. Speaking to carandbike in a candid discussion, Puneet Sood, Head of Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said that the brand's line-up of casual wear, motorcycle riding gear and accessories offers accessibility not just in price but also availability. And he says that the Royal Enfield apparel range is not just for Royal Enfield customers, but for "anybody in love with motorcycling".

Also Read: Royal Enfield Nirvik Riding Jacket Review

ddhoeobs

Royal Enfield's apparel and lifestyle range is a perfect blend of comfort, style and safety, says Puneet Sood, Head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield

"We intend to keep growing organically. Revenue has grown over the past few years, and even during 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we recorded double digit growth. Our apparel range is available through multiple channels, and the idea is to target anyone who is in love with motorcycling. The motorcycling community decides where we go from here, and we've taken feedback seriously, so you've seen a dedicated range of women's riding gear, as well as customisation of apparel and helmets through the Make It Yours program," Sood told carandbike.

Also Read: Royal Enfield, Levi's Collaborate To Launch New Apparel Collection

ruhgr6r4

The Royal Enfield Explorer V3 is a CE certified jacket created in collaboration with Knox, and priced at ₹ 8,950

Over the past few months, Royal Enfield has launched brand partnerships with names like Levi's and Knox. The Royal Enfield X Levi's range of riding denims have been well-received in the market, and Royal Enfield followed that up with a new range of jackets and riding gear with British safety experts Knox, introducing riding jackets with Knox armour, as well as riding gloves and knee guards. But it's not just brand partnerships, and Royal Enfield's own range of riding gear has been well-received, not just in India, but also in overseas markets.

Also Read: Royal Enfield X Levi's 511 Pro Riding Denims Review

4ut1udsg

The Royal Enfield Nirvik is a top-of-the-line, all-weather touring jacket

"We launched a new range of credible riding jackets, which are well-ventilated, and with proper safety certification, which can be used not just by our own community here in India, but everywhere around the world. Our range of mesh jackets have been well-received, and new range of riding gloves are also doing very well," said Sood.

62u3slhk

Royal Enfield's partnership with Levi's saw the introduction of riding denims with built-in protection

0 Comments

Royal Enfield's apparel range is now offered across the globe in geographies wherever Royal Enfield motorcycles are offered on sale. Speaking about markets, Sood added that the response to Royal Enfield's lifestyle range has been "amazing," particularly in markets like Europe and Asia-Pacific. The focus, Sood adds, is to make the right products. The partnership with brands like Levi's worked very well, and Royal Enfield is exploring more such partnerships, which will be purpose-led, and will focus on both products as well as brands.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Left Side Blue
    Left Side Blue
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Left Side White
    Left Side White
  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
  • Re
    Re
  • Re Interceptor
    Re Interceptor
  • Re Interceptor Center Stand
    Re Interceptor Center Stand
  • Left Side
    Left Side
  • Right Side
    Right Side
  • Slant Front
    Slant Front
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
    Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
  • Black
    Black
  • Dead Front Red
    Dead Front Red
  • Dead Rear Red
    Dead Rear Red
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Right Side Black
    Right Side Black
  • Right Side Maroon
    Right Side Maroon
x
Hero MotoCorp Announces Temporary Suspension Of Manufacturing Operations
Hero MotoCorp Announces Temporary Suspension Of Manufacturing Operations
2021 Triumph Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm Unveiled
2021 Triumph Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm Unveiled
Maserati Levante Hybrid Unveiled
Maserati Levante Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Indian Blue Book Report: Used Car Sales Cross 4.2 Million Units Mark In FY20
2021 Indian Blue Book Report: Used Car Sales Cross 4.2 Million Units Mark In FY20
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities