Royal Enfield, Levi's Collaborate To Launch New Apparel Collection

Royal Enfield and Levi's have joined hands to introduce a new capsule collection of jeans and jackets that can be used as everyday wear and even double up as motorcycle riding gear. The exclusive collection includes jeans and jackets made from Cordura denim with high abrasion resistance that is built to last. The jackets and jeans are purposefully designed with features like armour slots for shoulders, elbows and knees, a 3D pocket with a hidden zipper, high visibility reflective tape and more. The collection is designed to be used by both riders and can be used as everyday wear for those "riders at heart".

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Its First Women's Apparel Range In India

The jeans and jackets will be made from abrasion resistant Cordura denim and will feature slots for armour

There is also a wide range of graphic t-shirts available in the collection, with designs created by a multi-disciplinary artist, Toria James, who works under the guise of "Stay Outside". Toria has a strong, authentic design language, and is a rider herself. She has previously collaborated with Royal Enfield and is a fan of the Levi's brand herself.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Limited Edition Pinstripes Helmets

The collection will also feature a range of specially designed t-shirts

"Our brand promise is to unleash authentic self-expression and this collection truly stands by that sentiment. Our collaboration game has always been strong, and we are excited to launch this one. Levi's and Royal Enfield have a lot in common in terms of the approach to product and quality. The product aesthetics and the functionalities set this collection apart and I am sure the motorcycling community and even the rider at heart will love this collection. Being a rider myself, this collaboration is personally very special," said Sanjeev Mohanty, MD - South Asia & MENA, Levi Strauss & Co.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Service On Wheels Initiative

The new collection is a perfect blend of comfort, style and safety, says Puneet Sood, Head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield

Commenting on the collaboration with Levi's, Puneet Sood, Head, Apparel Business, at Royal Enfield said, "Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a 'pure motorcycling' experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life; and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles. We're delighted to be collaborating with a fellow iconic brand, Levi's. With a rich legacy and the cultural impact that both the brands have, the collaboration is a perfect fit. Incorporating the strong identities and values of both the brands, Royal Enfield with its understanding of the motorcycling ethos and Levi's with its expertise in denim and apparel; this collection is a perfect blend of comfort, style and safety. Also, it is a celebration of all the countless memories, endless journeys and adventurous times that the two brands have been a part of for the riders both on and off the saddle."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes On A Single Day In Kerala

The new collection will be available for purchase at select Levi's stores and on the Levi's India website, and also available at the online Royal Enfield store, and at select Royal Enfield stores. Royal Enfield's apparel division was started in 2014 to create a ecosystem around pure motorcycling, and enhance the motorcycling experience. While Royal Enfield also provides dedicated motorcycle riding gear, the lifestyle collection also includes regular everyday apparel, and apparel which is designed to be worn as riding gear, and which can double up as casual wear.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.