Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam

Onam is a big, big occasion down south, especially for the southern state of Kerala. And Royal Enfield had a good day when the company delivered over 1,000 motorcycles in Kerala on the occasion on Onam on August 30, 2020. Royal Enfield has close to 59 dealerships and 25 studio stores in Kerala currently. The company said that the customer deliveries had a good mix of all BS6 Royal Enfield motorcycles which include the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 along with the Himalayan and the Classic 350 as well.

(Royal Enfield has 59 dealerships and 25 studio stores in Kerala)

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic and the general slowdown in the automotive sector, Royal Enfield has a lot of new model launches lined up. The company has been testing the Meteor 350 and we are hoping for a September 2020 launch of the motorcycle, which is mostly all-new. Leaked documents suggest that there will be three variants on offer, which are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with a newly developed BS6 compliant 350 cc engine will have a different architecture than the existing 350 cc motors in RE's line-up. Instead of having push-rod actuated valves, the motor is expected to employ a single overhead cam (SOHC) and is expected to be more free-revving and refined.

(Southern India has a strong liking for Royal Enfield motorcycles)

With the coming of the festive season, Royal Enfield expects its sales to gain momentum and the launch of the new model has been planned to coincide with that as well. In fact, to make things easier for prospective customers, Royal Enfield has also launched a new smartphone app which will be available on Android and iOS platforms. Interested people can browse through the motorcycle portfolio online and book a model from the app itself. The app also allows customer to choose the dealership from where he/she wants to buy the motorcycle.

