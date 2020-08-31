New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam

Royal Enfield had a successful day in Kerala when it delivered over 1,000 motorcycles in Kerala in just a single day, on occasion of Onam.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Onam festival seems to have brought good fortune for Royal Enfield

Highlights

  • 1,000 Royal Enfield bikes delivered in Kerala on Onam day
  • Royal Enfield has 59 dealerships & 25 studio stores in Kerala
  • The next launch from Royal Enfield will be the Meteor 350

Onam is a big, big occasion down south, especially for the southern state of Kerala. And Royal Enfield had a good day when the company delivered over 1,000 motorcycles in Kerala on the occasion on Onam on August 30, 2020. Royal Enfield has close to 59 dealerships and 25 studio stores in Kerala currently. The company said that the customer deliveries had a good mix of all BS6 Royal Enfield motorcycles which include the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 along with the Himalayan and the Classic 350 as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Launch Upgraded Himalayan In USA Soon

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Thunderbird 350

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Classic Desert Storm

Continental GT 650

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

uuglpstc

(Royal Enfield has 59 dealerships and 25 studio stores in Kerala)

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic and the general slowdown in the automotive sector, Royal Enfield has a lot of new model launches lined up. The company has been testing the Meteor 350 and we are hoping for a September 2020 launch of the motorcycle, which is mostly all-new. Leaked documents suggest that there will be three variants on offer, which are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with a newly developed BS6 compliant 350 cc engine will have a different architecture than the existing 350 cc motors in RE's line-up. Instead of having push-rod actuated valves, the motor is expected to employ a single overhead cam (SOHC) and is expected to be more free-revving and refined.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Details Leaked

lc91i3p8

(Southern India has a strong liking for Royal Enfield motorcycles)

0 Comments

With the coming of the festive season, Royal Enfield expects its sales to gain momentum and the launch of the new model has been planned to coincide with that as well. In fact, to make things easier for prospective customers, Royal Enfield has also launched a new smartphone app which will be available on Android and iOS platforms. Interested people can browse through the motorcycle portfolio online and book a model from the app itself. The app also allows customer to choose the dealership from where he/she wants to buy the motorcycle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Latest News

Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam
Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales In India Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales In India
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville
Bill Gates Reveals Funding Battery Maker QuantumScape To Revolutionise EVs Bill Gates Reveals Funding Battery Maker QuantumScape To Revolutionise EVs
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained
Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able To Detect Speed Limit Signs Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able To Detect Speed Limit Signs
Ather Energy Introduces Referral Program For 450 e-Scooter Owners To Encourage New Sales Ather Energy Introduces Referral Program For 450 e-Scooter Owners To Encourage New Sales
BMW Motorrad Files 11 Electric Patents In Germany BMW Motorrad Files 11 Electric Patents In Germany
BMW Motorrad Announces Zero Maintenance Chain BMW Motorrad Announces Zero Maintenance Chain
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020 Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled
Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra
MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000 MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.65 - 2.86 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.81 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.81 - 2.92 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.13 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 1.9 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities