New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon

Pre-orders for the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan will commence in the US from September 1, 2020.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan was introduced to meet BS6 norms in India and received feature upgrades

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield introduced dual-tone colours on the 2020 Himalayan
  • The RE Himalayan now gets switchable ABS, new side-stand & hazard lights
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan currently starts from $4749 in the US

The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all set to be launched in the US soon. The bike maker will begin accepting pre-orders for the updated adventure tourer from September 1, 2020, and will come with new colour options and more equipment. The updated Himalayan was introduced in India earlier this year to meet the BS6 compliance norms and also received notable upgrades like switchable ABS, in a bid to make the model more off-road ready. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is exported from India to the United States and is offered in a single-spec globally.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price Hiked By ₹ 2,754

For 2020, Royal Enfield introduced new dual-tone colour options on the Himalayan including Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray, in addition to Sleet Grey and Granite Black. The bike also comes with hazard lights as well as a redesigned side standard that is less prone to being scraped around a corner. The company had previously said that it has also worked on reducing the braking distance on the motorcycle, having taken customer feedback into consideration. Lastly, the instrument console gets a white backlight replacing the orange hue on the bike.

bg5va14o

The 2020 Himalayan gets fuel-injection while the company has also worked on improving the brakes

Powering the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the same 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that comes with fuel-injection. The motor develops 24.3 bhp at 6500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while riding on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with dual-purpose knobby tyres.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Unveils Turbocharged Custom Himalayan

0 Comments

The Royal Enfield Himalayan currently starts at a little over $4749 (around ₹ 3.47 lakh), which makes it one of the more affordable off-roaders on sale in the US. The bike is also a great entry-level option for many new riders looking at a versatile machine. More recently, another made-in-India motorcycle, the KTM 200 Duke was introduced in the US to entice first-time riders.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon
Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software
Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time
Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains
Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales
Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive
Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm
Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts
Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India

Latest Bikes

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.27 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

₹ 16.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

₹ 58,992
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
BGauss B8

BGauss B8

₹ 62,999
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
BGauss A2

BGauss A2

₹ 52,499
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 99,950
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Ampere Magnus Pro

Ampere Magnus Pro

₹ 73,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
BMW F900XR

BMW F900XR

₹ 10.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,500 - 64,010 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities