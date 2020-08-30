2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon

The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all set to be launched in the US soon. The bike maker will begin accepting pre-orders for the updated adventure tourer from September 1, 2020, and will come with new colour options and more equipment. The updated Himalayan was introduced in India earlier this year to meet the BS6 compliance norms and also received notable upgrades like switchable ABS, in a bid to make the model more off-road ready. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is exported from India to the United States and is offered in a single-spec globally.

For 2020, Royal Enfield introduced new dual-tone colour options on the Himalayan including Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray, in addition to Sleet Grey and Granite Black. The bike also comes with hazard lights as well as a redesigned side standard that is less prone to being scraped around a corner. The company had previously said that it has also worked on reducing the braking distance on the motorcycle, having taken customer feedback into consideration. Lastly, the instrument console gets a white backlight replacing the orange hue on the bike.

The 2020 Himalayan gets fuel-injection while the company has also worked on improving the brakes

Powering the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the same 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that comes with fuel-injection. The motor develops 24.3 bhp at 6500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while riding on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with dual-purpose knobby tyres.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan currently starts at a little over $4749 (around ₹ 3.47 lakh), which makes it one of the more affordable off-roaders on sale in the US. The bike is also a great entry-level option for many new riders looking at a versatile machine. More recently, another made-in-India motorcycle, the KTM 200 Duke was introduced in the US to entice first-time riders.

