Royal Enfield has silently increased the prices for the BS6 Himalayan. The BS6 iteration of the motorcycle was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of ₹ 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Now, the company has hiked the prices by ₹ 2,754 raising the starting price to ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Granite Black colour of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The BS6 iteration of the Himalayan comes in 6 colours options - Lake Blue, Rock Red, Gravel Grey, Sleet Grey, Granite Black & Snow White. The Granite Black and Snow White are priced at ₹ 189,565 while the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey are priced at ₹ 192,318. The Rock Red and Lake Blue colours are priced at ₹ 194,154. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Red Rock is one of the two new colours along with Lake Blue on the new 2020 Himalayan

Apart from the price hike of around ₹ 2,754, the dual-sport motorcycle from Royal Enfield sports no changes on the cosmetic or mechanical fronts. The motorcycle comes powered by a 411 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine. The motor is tuned to make 24.3 bhp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm against the peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm. It comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Suspension duties on the RE Himalayan are carried out by a long 41 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm travel, and monoshock suspension setup at the rear with 180mm of travel. Dimensionally, the motorcycle comes with a length of 2,190 mm, a width of 840 mm and a height of 1,360 mm whereas the wheelbase and ground clearance stand at 1,465 mm and 220 mm respectively. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with knobby tyres for dual purposes.

Additionally, the home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer is providing special offers for the new buyers worth of ₹ 10,000. As a part of the offer, the customers booking the new Royal Enfield motorcycle by the end of this month stand a chance to get benefits worth ₹ 10,000 in the form of apparels, accessories and extended warranty.

