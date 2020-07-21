Royal Enfield Unveils Turbocharged Custom Himalayan

Royal Enfield's custom bike development arm at the UK Tech Centre seems to have been busy working on project after project. The latest one-off custom machine to come out of the Tech Centre is the Royal Enfield MJR Roach, a stretched out, turbocharged monster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan which looks straight out of a Mad Max movie! And Royal Enfield describes the bike as being built out of spare parts and materials lying around the Royal Enfield design studio. The result, as Royal Enfield describes it, is "a finessed-out Frankenstein monster built to survive the apocalypse".

The Himalayan's 411 cc, single-cylinder engine now gets a Garrett GT 125 turbo, and it gives a solid increment in performance, up from the stock 24 bhp to a claimed 50 bhp. There's also an extended single-sided swingarm and wheel assembly from Harris Performance which are included in the MJR Roach, giving it a long stretched out look. The front fork support structure is from a Continental GT, fused with the toughness of a Himalayan body, with a buckle from an old parachute holding the tank down.

The MJR Roach runs on Continental TKC80 knobby tyres, gets quad-projector headlights, a Renthal Fatbar and custom switchgear. According to Royal Enfield, the MJR Roach is inspired by video games, and features a manga-style future military paint job and unique quad-eyed headlights. Naturally, the MJR Roach is not expected to be a production model, and will, in all likelihood, be a one-off custom. But given the way Royal Enfield's custom build team at the UK Tech Centre has been working on projects and releasing them at regular intervals, we can't wait to see what next is in the offing.

