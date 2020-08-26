Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Details And New Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come in 3 variants, namely Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the next big launch from the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer, and recently more details about the upcoming motorcycle have leaked online. According to a leaked image of what appears to be an image from an internal product presentation, the new Meteor 350 will be offered in 3 variants, namely Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The leaked images also reveal the colour options for the motorcycle and a bunch of variant-specific features that will be on offer.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350's Supernova trim gets with dual-tone colour, machined alloy wheels, premium seat finishes

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball variant will come with black components, single colour tank, graphics with decals, a blacked-out engine with machined fins, and reflective coloured wheel tapes. The mid-spec Stellar variant comes with body-coloured components, and special Royal Enfield badge on the tank, chrome exhaust, chrome handlebar, chrome EFI cover, and a backrest for the pillion. The top-spec Supernova trim, at the same time comes with dual-tone colour, machined wheels, premium seat finishes, windscreen, and chrome indicators. All three trims come with a tipper navigation function.

The Fireball and Supernova trims come in 2 colours each, while the Stellar trim gets 3 colours

As for the colour options, the Fireball trim will come in vibrant Yellow and Red shades similar to the existing Thunderbird 350X, while the Stellar trim comes in three colours - glossy metallic red, matte black, and glossy metallic blue, similar to the regular Thunderbird. As for the Meteor 350 Supernova, this variant comes in two shades - dual-tone brown and dual-tone blue.

Along with a secondary TFT colour display, there will be a main unit that will come with an analogue speedometer and LED panel

Recent spy photos also suggest that the bike will get a secondary TFT colour display offering turn-by-turn navigation. Given the fact that it gets navigation, there is also the possibility that the motorcycle could come with Bluetooth connectivity as well. There will also be the main instrument cluster that comes with an analogue speedometer and LED panel for trip metre and other essential information.

The new Meteor 350 will come with a newly developed BS6 compliant 350 cc engine

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with a newly developed BS6 compliant 350 cc engine will have a different architecture than the existing 350 cc motors in RE's line-up. Instead of having push-rod actuated valves, the motor is expected to employ a single overhead cam (SOHC) and is expected to be more free-revving and refined.

