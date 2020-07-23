Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Revealed In Spy Shot Ahead Of Launch

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be the next new motorcycle from Royal Enfield

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been spotted on test ahead of the bike's launch. And from what we can see from the latest spy shot, the Meteor 350 seems to be almost ready to be rolled out. The test bike seen in the latest spy shots is loaded with accessories, and features a large windscreen, rear luggage support frames, an engine guard, and what seems to be aftermarket footpegs, designed for the rider and pillion's comfort. The accessories are possibly part of Royal Enfield's accessory catalogue although no other changes are seen on the machine from what we've seen in earlier images.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on an all-new 350 cc platform, with a new engine, and frame

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be an all-new motorcycle, with a new engine, built around a new chassis and will come with new features. The all-new 350 cc engine will have a different architecture than the BS6 350 cc engine used in the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Instead of having push-rod actuated valves, the new engine is expected to employ a single overhead cam (SOHC), and is expected to be more free revving and refined than the 350 cc UCE mill of the Bullet 350 and Classic 350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get a double-cradle frame and a new 350 cc SOHC engine

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to get slightly more performance as well, but will still have accessible power not to overwhelm riders with less experience. So far, there's no indication of the specifications, but from all indications, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Meteor 350 in the next month or so. In fact, the Meteor 350's launch is already delayed, and was originally expected to be introduced by June 2020.

