Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 16, 2024

  • Royal Enfield has announced its entry into the Turkish market.
  • Commercial launch to take place later this year.
  • A range of models, including the Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Interceptor and Continental GT to be offered on sale.

Royal Enfield has announced its entry into the Turkish market, through a partnership with Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS, a subsidiary of Kibar Holding. As a result of the partnership, the Turkish brand will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country. With a commercial launch planned later in the year, models such as the Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Hunter, Super Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, new Himalayan and Shotgun will be offered on sale in Turkey. 

 

Royal Enfield's commercial launch in Turkey will take place later in the year

 

Commenting on their entry into the Turkish market, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said “We are delighted to partner K-Rides and Kibar Holding as they join the growing Royal Enfield family. We are confident in their knowledge and deep understanding of the Turkish markets and with this association, Royal Enfield will further strengthen its presence in the region’s mobility sector. We look forward to developing a strong dealership network and bringing Pure Motorcycling through our products & services closer to the rider community in Turkey.”

 

Internationally, Royal Enfield operates in over 60 countries and has two technical centres, one in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and the other in Chennai, India. The company also has two production facilities, both located in Chennai, along with five CKD assembly facilities around the world in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia.

