Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 16, 2024
Highlights
- Royal Enfield has announced its entry into the Turkish market.
- Commercial launch to take place later this year.
- A range of models, including the Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Interceptor and Continental GT to be offered on sale.
Royal Enfield has announced its entry into the Turkish market, through a partnership with Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS, a subsidiary of Kibar Holding. As a result of the partnership, the Turkish brand will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country. With a commercial launch planned later in the year, models such as the Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Hunter, Super Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, new Himalayan and Shotgun will be offered on sale in Turkey.
Also Read: Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
Royal Enfield's commercial launch in Turkey will take place later in the year
Commenting on their entry into the Turkish market, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said “We are delighted to partner K-Rides and Kibar Holding as they join the growing Royal Enfield family. We are confident in their knowledge and deep understanding of the Turkish markets and with this association, Royal Enfield will further strengthen its presence in the region’s mobility sector. We look forward to developing a strong dealership network and bringing Pure Motorcycling through our products & services closer to the rider community in Turkey.”
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures
Internationally, Royal Enfield operates in over 60 countries and has two technical centres, one in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and the other in Chennai, India. The company also has two production facilities, both located in Chennai, along with five CKD assembly facilities around the world in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
3 hours ago
The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
3 hours ago
The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024
6 hours ago
The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs
Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.
The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.
Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.
8 hours ago
The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.
9 hours ago
Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.
9 hours ago
The special edition of the Abarth 695 is restricted to just 1,368 units.
1 day ago
With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
13 days ago
Royal Enfield reported a cumulative sales growth of 2 per cent in January 2024 with domestic sales up 4 per cent. Exports, meanwhile, slid 20 per cent year-on-year
18 days ago
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a legit style statement but is it worth a buy? We find the answer to that question and much more in our first ride review of the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.
22 days ago
The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.
23 days ago
Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.