Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features

Royal Enfield has unveiled an array of enhancements and new colour options for its Meteor 350 cruiser. Drawing inspiration from the colours of the sky and the horizon, the Meteor 350 now gets a new variant namely, ‘Aurora’ which comprises three new colour shades, in addition to its existing Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova variants.

The Meteor 350 in the Aurora range is positioned between the Stellar and Supernova versions, and it gets three new colour options to choose from: Aurora Blue, Aurora Green, and Aurora Black. This new range showcases a blend of retro-inspired design elements, such as spoke wheels, tube tyres, and chrome-finished components seen on the engine, exhaust, and other parts. It also incorporates features like a deluxe touring seat, Tripper navigation, LED headlamp, and aluminium switch cubes.

In conjunction with the introduction of the Aurora variant, the existing Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova lines receive new features and updates. The top-tier Supernova range now features LED headlamps, aluminium switch cubes, and other premium elements. The Stellar range now comes standard with the Tripper navigation device, while the Fireball is now offered in an elegant black colour as the standard stock option. Furthermore, customers can choose from a selection of bespoke genuine motorcycle accessories for the Meteor 350 via the MIY modulator.

Regarding pricing, the new Meteor 350 Aurora variant is available at a price of Rs 2.20 lakh. The Fireball variant is priced at Rs 2.06 lakh, the Stellar at Rs 2.16 lakh, and the Supernova at Rs 2.30 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Chennai).