Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
11-Oct-23 03:14 PM IST
Highlights
- The Aurora range comprises Aurora Blue, Aurora Green, and Aurora Black
- Meteor 350 Aurora variant is available at a price of Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
- The existing Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova lines receive new features and updates
Royal Enfield has unveiled an array of enhancements and new colour options for its Meteor 350 cruiser. Drawing inspiration from the colours of the sky and the horizon, the Meteor 350 now gets a new variant namely, ‘Aurora’ which comprises three new colour shades, in addition to its existing Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova variants.
The Meteor 350 in the Aurora range is positioned between the Stellar and Supernova versions, and it gets three new colour options to choose from: Aurora Blue, Aurora Green, and Aurora Black. This new range showcases a blend of retro-inspired design elements, such as spoke wheels, tube tyres, and chrome-finished components seen on the engine, exhaust, and other parts. It also incorporates features like a deluxe touring seat, Tripper navigation, LED headlamp, and aluminium switch cubes.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details
In conjunction with the introduction of the Aurora variant, the existing Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova lines receive new features and updates. The top-tier Supernova range now features LED headlamps, aluminium switch cubes, and other premium elements. The Stellar range now comes standard with the Tripper navigation device, while the Fireball is now offered in an elegant black colour as the standard stock option. Furthermore, customers can choose from a selection of bespoke genuine motorcycle accessories for the Meteor 350 via the MIY modulator.
Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Regarding pricing, the new Meteor 350 Aurora variant is available at a price of Rs 2.20 lakh. The Fireball variant is priced at Rs 2.06 lakh, the Stellar at Rs 2.16 lakh, and the Supernova at Rs 2.30 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Chennai).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17461 second ago
This auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas.
-10868 second ago
The brand's new Aurora range takes inspiration from the colours of the sky and horizon.
-5995 second ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
-5837 second ago
Models like the BMW i4 M50, the new BMW i4 eDrive35, the first BMW XM, the BMW iX M60, and the BMW iX xDrive50 were among the popular selections.
-4343 second ago
BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine
4 minutes ago
Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.
36 minutes ago
There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
1 hour ago
This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.
18 hours ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.
19 hours ago
The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.
2 days ago
Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.
12 days ago
The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350
19 days ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm
20 days ago
Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.
20 days ago
This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India