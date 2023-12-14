Login

Royal Enfield Meteor and Hunter 350 To Star In Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Movie Fighter

The teaser trailer for the upcoming movie features two motorcycles from Royal Enfield - the Meteor 350 and Hunter 350
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 14, 2023

Story
  • The actor is spotted riding a Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
  • Two Meteor 350s and one Hunter 350 are featured in the movie.
  • Both models are one of the top-selling motorcycles for RE in India.

In the upcoming film "Fighter" starring Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood's relationship with Royal Enfield two-wheelers is on display again. A recently release teaser for the movie shows the lead actor riding a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in a vibrant fireball yellow paint scheme, accompanied by Deepika Padukone as the pillion. Additionally, the movie features two more Royal Enfield motorcycles in a separate scene - the Hunter 350 in rebel blue and another Meteor 350 in stellar blue.

 

The Hunter 350 in rebel blue shade and another Meteor 350 in stellar blue.

 

The Fighter trailer showcases the cinematic appeal of Royal Enfield bikes, a common trend in Bollywood where filmmakers often incorporate these classy motorcycles to enhance the visual appeal of their scenes. Moreover, the Meteor 350 and Hunter 350, introduced on November 6, 2020, and August 6, 2022, respectively, are among the top-selling models for Royal Enfield in India.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

 

The Meteor 350 was launched on November 6, 2020. 

 

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with a 349 cc engine generating 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Similarly, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 utilises the same 349 cc J-series engine offering the same power output. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?

 

The Meteor 350 was launched on August 6, 2022.

 

This cinematic hold of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Bollywood continues a tradition seen in various films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, featuring the 500 classic, Kabir Singh, starring the Bullet and Dessert Storm edition in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

 

Also Read: Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

 

Siddharth Anand’s upcoming movie - Fighter - starring Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi is all set to release on January 25, 2024.

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Meteor 350# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Hrithik Roshan# Fighter Movie# Royal Enfield Bikes in Movies
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

