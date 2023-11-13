Login

Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Nov-23 12:41 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Super Meteor is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin oil/air-cooled motor
  • It produces 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque
  • Prices for the Super Meteor 650 start at Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Actor Dayanand Shetty, of the TV series CID fame, recently took delivery of a brand-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. The actor took to social media to share a video of him taking delivery of his new bike, finished in a shade of Astral Blue. The Super Meteor 650 was first launched in India in January 2023, with prices starting at Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India). 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review: Take It Easy!

The Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants - Astral, Interstellar and Celestial

 

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 boasts of a quintessential retro cruiser design with an upright riding position, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a chunky fender for the rear tyre, a circular LED headlight (a first for any RE motorcycle), a round taillight, an old-school two-piece scalloped seat with no grabrails and twin-exhaust setup which is prominently positioned.

 

Powering the Super Meteor 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm, similar to what the parallel-twin engine delivers in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

 

The Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air-cooled engine 

 

Moreover, the motorcycle gets 43 mm upside-down forks with 120 mm travel up front, which is again a first for any RE motorcycle and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with 101 mm of travel. There is a 19-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear. As for the brakes, it gets a single 320 mm disc up front with a two-piston caliper, while the rear gets a 300 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard fitment.

 

Also Read: TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras

 

Dayanand Shetty debuted in 1996 and is best known for his role as senior inspector Daya in India’s longest-running television police show, CID. Moreover, he is also quite a famous actor in Bollywood and has played the role of a cop in movies such as Singham Returns and more.

 

Image Source

# Royal Enfield Super Meteor# Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650# Super Meteor# Super Meteor 650# Bikes# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.1 - 2.3 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-13512 second ago

The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.

BMW 7 Series To Gain Level 3 Automated Driving Functions From 2024
BMW 7 Series To Gain Level 3 Automated Driving Functions From 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1965 second ago

Level 3 autonomous driving will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road in certain driving environments.

Best-Selling Cars In India According To Fuel Type: January To September 2023 Report
Best-Selling Cars In India According To Fuel Type: January To September 2023 Report
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 minutes ago

The Toyota Innova Hycross was the highest-selling strong hybrid in India.

Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India

MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team

New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.

Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India

MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season

Polestar To Undertake Vehicle-to-Grid Projects in Sweden, USA
Polestar To Undertake Vehicle-to-Grid Projects in Sweden, USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA

EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Skytown blends maxi-scooter elements with the agility of a compact commuter scooter and is powered by either a 125cc or 150cc motor

Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 days ago

In October 2023, the auto sector’s total sales stood at 23,62,534 units, a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 19,68,938 units sold in October 2022.

2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

KTM has updated the 390 Adventure with two new colours, Adventure Orange and Adventure White.

EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.

EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

5 days ago

After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved