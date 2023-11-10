TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
10-Nov-23 06:35 PM IST
Highlights
- Krystle opted for the mineral white shade.
- The BMW 630i M Sport Signature is priced at Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
- It is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine.
Television actor Krystle D'Souza has brought home a brand new BMW 6 Series Gran Tourismo on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Pictures of the car, a 630i M Sport Signature, were shared on her social media handle, revealing her choice of the Mineral White colour for the new vehicle. Launched in India in September 2023 at a price of Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW 630i M Sport Signature is a special edition variant of the 6 Series Gran Turismo, and it is the top-spec model in the 6 Series GT line-up right now.
Also Read: Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage
Krystle opted for the mineral white shade.
As for its features, the car boasts a 12.3-inch infotainment display with BMW Gesture Control and a fully digital instrument cluster of the same size. It also features a rear-seat entertainment system with two 10.25-inch touchscreen screens, screen mirroring, and two USB ports. Moreover, it gets a BMW Display Key with Remote Control Parking, keyless entry, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, and ambient lighting.
Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore
The BMW 630i M Sport Signature is priced at Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine generating 261.5 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 6.5 seconds.
Also Read: Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage
In her professional career, Krystle made her Bollywood debut in 2021 with the film "Chehre." She is known for TV roles like Sakshi Modi in Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Raina Sharma in Brahmarakshas, and Roopa Awasthi in Belan Wali Bahu.
