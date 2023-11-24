Login

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Shotgun 650, the newest motorcycle from its 650 cc platform at the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Goa.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on November 24, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 revealed
  • RE showcased a Motoverse Edition of the Shotgun 650
  • It is priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield sprung a surprise and debuted its newest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650, at the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Goa. Siddhartha Lal, MD &CEO, Eicher Motors, said that the Shotgun is neither a cruiser, nor a roadster but a nice motorcycle that makes for a happy ride. Well, we will find out how it rides soon enough, but for now, here is what we know about the new Shotgun 650. 

The Shotgun 650 showcased at the Motoverse is a limited edition model with custom paintjob and it is priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Only 25 units of the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition will be manufactured, and bookings are open only till the midnight of November 25, 2023. Bookings for the motorcycle will be restricted to people who attended the 2023 edition of Motoverse.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Launched In India

 

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a neo-retro motorcycle inspired by the SG650 concept which was showcased a few years ago. The Motoverse edition of the Shotgun 650 gets hand-painted body panels and is custom-designed. The neon detailing is the highlight here. Each of these 25 motorcycles have been customised over months, making it unlike any other Royal Enfield. Featuring a modular design, the Shotgun 650 can transform from a classic single-seater to a dual-seater to a weekend tourer with minimal effort.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison

 

The fuel tank of the Shotgun 650 resembles that of the SG650 concept. The motorcycle also retains the 10-spoke alloy design on the wheels. Built on the same platform as the Super Meteor 650, the Shotgun 650 gets upside down fork, wide handlebar and a fully blacked out engine cover. The solo seat is leather and gets custom stitching. The pea-shooter exhaust is a custom unit as well.  

The motorcycle comes loaded with genuine Royal Enfield accessories such as bar end mirrors and LED black indicators. In addition, the limited edition motorcycle will be offered with extended warranty and RSA service.

The specifications haven’t been revealed yet but expect it to be similar to that of the Super Meteor 650. The motorcycle will go on sale globally early next year and we suspect it will be positioned below the Super Meteor 650.

