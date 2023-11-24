All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Himalayan, with an introductory starting price of Rs. 2.69 lakh (Ex-showroom) at the brand’s annual Motoverse festival in Goa. The new Himalayan is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up, sharing nothing with its predecessor, the Himalayan 411. The new Himalayan is offered in three variants – Base, Pass and Summit, with the Base variant offered in a Kaza Brown colour option, while the Pass variant is offered in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue. The top-spec Summit variant is available in a choice of two colours – Hanle Black or Kamet White.

Variant & Colour Price (Ex-showroom) Base (Kaza Brown) Rs. 2.69 Lakh (Introductory till Dec 31, 2023) Pass (Slate Himalayan Salt) Rs. 2.74 Lakh Summit (Kamet White) Rs. 2.79 Lakh Summit (Hanle Black) Rs. 2.84 Lakh

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of New Royal Enfield Himalayan

New Sherpa 450 engine makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

It gets a new liquid-cooled 452 cc engine, a first for Royal Enfield, with a 6-speed gearbox, as well as slip and assist clutch and mounted on a new twin-spar steel tube frame, with new Showa suspension, and ride-by-wire throttle with two riding modes. The new engine, called the Sherpa 450, comes with a four-valve head and DOHC set up, and produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Sherpa 450 employs new technologies, including a semi-dry sump and DLC coating. Its changes, new technologies as well as features are all detailed in this story of the Sherpa 450 engine.

Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 Engine Specifications:

Type Liquid-Cooled, Single-Cylinder, 4-Valve, DOHC Displacement 452 cc Bore x Stroke 84 mm x 81.5 mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Maximum Power 39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Peak Torque 40 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Idle Rpm 1,300 rpm Maximum Engine Speed 8,750 rpm Starting System Electric Start Lubrication Semi-Dry Sump Gearbox 6-Speed Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Slip & Assist Engine Oil Grade 10W40 API SN, JASO MA2, SEMI SYNTHETIC Fuel Injection Electronic Fuel Injection, 42 mm Throttle Body, Ride-By-Wire System

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Vs Rivals Specs Comparison

Features of All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan:

New Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled engine

New tubular steel twin-spar frame

43 mm USD Showa SFF

Updated brake rotors (with switchable rear ABS)

New circular TFT Tripper dash with full-map navigation

All-LED lighting

Ride-by-wire with two ride modes

Cross-spoke wheels which offer tubeless tyres have yet to be homologated for India, and is likely to take a few months, before the wheels are homologated, and then the manufacturing, as well as the new Himalayan shod with tubeless tyres before they are offered in the domestic market. For overseas markets, the new Himalayan will come with tubeless tyres in the top variants through the Make It Yours configurator.

New 4-inch TFT screen has Bluetooth connectivity and has auto day and night modes, along with different screen layouts.

On the feature list, the new Himalayan gets two ride modes – Performance and Eco, with Eco mode softening throttle response and offering less power in the first four gears for a more relaxed riding experience. The bike gets braking set-up from ByBre with standard dual-channel ABS. The ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off, both in Performance and Eco modes. The new Himalayan also gets an industry-first full-map navigation, powered by Google Maps, which can be projected on the four-inch, circular TFT instrument console via the Royal Enfield app connected through a smartphone. Along with it, riders can also switch between different screen layouts or choose to switch to turn-by-turn navigation instead.

Also Read: Specifications Of New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

New twin-spar steel chassis with engine as a stressed member, 43 mm USD SFF front suspension with 200 mm travel and 230 mm ground clearance.

The new Himalayan 450 is built around a new twin-spar steel chassis that is lighter than the one on the outgoing model. In terms of dimensions, the new bike is longer and wider than the outgoing model. The wheelbase now stands at 1510 mm, 45 mm more, while ground clearance is up by 10 mm, which is now at 230 mm. The Himalayan 450 gets an inverted 43 mm Showa separate function fork (SFF) up front and a preload adjustable monoshock. Suspension travel at both ends is 200 mm.

Wide handlebar offers good reach for both sitting and stand-up riding and 17-litre fuel tank should offer very good range.

The fuel tank now has a fuel carrying capacity of 17 litres compared to 15 litres capacity of the outgoing model. The new Himalayan 450 also features an adjustable seat offering a range of seat height from 825 mm to 845 mm on the standard seat. An optional low seat offers a height which is adjustable from 805 mm to 825 mm. The kerb weight of the new Himalayan is 196 kg, three kilograms less than the outgoing model.

We’ve already experienced the Himalayan 450 riding it in the Himalayas over two days, and you can read all about it in our first ride review of the new Himalayan. For a more concise opinion of the bike, also check out our first ride video review of the all-new Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Chassis & Suspension Specs: