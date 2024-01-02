Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan sees a price revision for all its colour variants. The Kaza Brown, which was earlier priced at Rs. 2.69 lakh now gets a hike of Rs. 16,000. It is now priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh. The Slate Poppy Blue and Slate Himalayan Salt colour models get a price hike of Rs. 15,000 and are now priced at Rs. 2.89 lakh. Lastly, the Kamet White and the Hanle Black variants see a price increase of Rs. 15,000, with the former now priced at Rs. 2.93 lakh and the latter priced at Rs. 2.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai.

Variant Old Price New Price Kaza Brown Rs. 2.69 lakh Rs. 2.85 lakh Slate Himalayan Salt Rs. 2.74 lakh Rs. 2.89 lakh Slate Poppy Blue Rs. 2.74 lakh Rs. 2.89 lakh Kamet White Rs. 2.79 lakh Rs. 2.93 lakh Hanle Black Rs. 2.84 lakh Rs. 2.98 lakh

The engine powering the new Himalayan 452 is the Sherpa 452cc, single-cylinder DOHC unit that is tuned to produce 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The new Himalayan is built around a new twin-spar steel chassis that is lighter than the one on the outgoing model. In terms of dimensions, the new Himalayan is longer and wider, but a bit shorter than the current model. The wheelbase now stands at 1510 mm, 45 mm more, meanwhile, ground clearance is up by 10 mm now at 230 mm.

Another important feature is the adjustable seat that ranges from 835 mm to 845 mm on the standard seat, while the optional low seat is adjustable from 805 mm to 825 mm. Last is the kerb weight which now stands at 196 kg, three kilograms less than the previous model.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a circular 4-inch full-colour TFT instrumentation that is smartphone connectivity enabled allowing access to the motorcycle’s telemetric data and has integrated navigation via Google Maps and media control. The console also comes with a USB-C charging port to keep electronic devices charged on the move.