Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2024

Story
  • Kaza Brown variant gets the biggest price hike of Rs. 16,000
  • Slate Poppy Blue & Himalayan Salt get a price hike of Rs. 15,000
  • Kamet White & Hanle Black get a price hike of Rs. 14,000

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan sees a price revision for all its colour variants. The Kaza Brown, which was earlier priced at Rs. 2.69 lakh now gets a hike of Rs. 16,000. It is now priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh. The Slate Poppy Blue and Slate Himalayan Salt colour models get a price hike of Rs. 15,000 and are now priced at Rs. 2.89 lakh. Lastly, the Kamet White and the Hanle Black variants see a price increase of Rs. 15,000, with the former now priced at Rs. 2.93 lakh and the latter priced at Rs. 2.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai. 

VariantOld PriceNew Price
Kaza BrownRs. 2.69 lakhRs. 2.85 lakh
Slate Himalayan SaltRs. 2.74 lakhRs. 2.89 lakh
Slate Poppy BlueRs. 2.74 lakhRs. 2.89 lakh
Kamet WhiteRs. 2.79 lakhRs. 2.93 lakh
Hanle BlackRs. 2.84 lakhRs. 2.98 lakh

  

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Real-World Review

 

The engine powering the new Himalayan 452 is the Sherpa 452cc, single-cylinder DOHC unit that is tuned to produce 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The new Himalayan is built around a new twin-spar steel chassis that is lighter than the one on the outgoing model. In terms of dimensions, the new Himalayan is longer and wider, but a bit shorter than the current model. The wheelbase now stands at 1510 mm, 45 mm more, meanwhile, ground clearance is up by 10 mm now at 230 mm.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Prices Revealed

Another important feature is the adjustable seat that ranges from 835 mm to 845 mm on the standard seat, while the optional low seat is adjustable from 805 mm to 825 mm. Last is the kerb weight which now stands at 196 kg, three kilograms less than the previous model. 

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a circular 4-inch full-colour TFT instrumentation that is smartphone connectivity enabled allowing access to the motorcycle’s telemetric data and has integrated navigation via Google Maps and media control. The console also comes with a USB-C charging port to keep electronic devices charged on the move.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Kia India Appoints Gwanggu Lee As New MD And CEO
Kia India Appoints Gwanggu Lee As New MD And CEO
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17681 second ago

Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open For Rs. 25,000; Rolls Out New Teasers
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open For Rs. 25,000; Rolls Out New Teasers
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-13756 second ago

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.

Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!
Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13079 second ago

The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11418 second ago

TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.

2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Royal Enfield Trademarks Goan Classic 350 In India
Royal Enfield Trademarks Goan Classic 350 In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.

