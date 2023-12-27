Login

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on December 27, 2023

Story
  • The Himalayan 450's accessories start at Rs 950.
  • Rally parts can be bought while booking the bike through the brand’s MIY configurator only.
  • The top box and pannier set can be had in either silver or black.

Royal Enfield has revealed the pricing details of accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 model. These accessories cater to diverse needs and customisations, and range from the affordable handlebar pad at Rs 950 to the adventure pannier set, available in black and silver, priced at Rs 32,950. The comprehensive list covers items such as top boxes, engine guards, rally protection kit, touring mirrors, seats, and more.

 

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures

 

Royal Enfield has updated its website with the entire list of accessories that can be fitted on the new Himalayan 450, along with their prices. Having said that, the top box is priced at Rs 23,250, and mounts for these accessories are also available at varying costs. For instance, the top box mount is Rs 2,450, and the pannier rails are Rs 3,950. Additionally, customers can choose between two engine oil filler caps, both priced at Rs 1,050.

 

The pannier set and top box can be had in either silver or black. 

 

Among the accessory highlights are the rally protection guard at Rs 9,950, large black engine guards at Rs 4,750, a taller adventure screen at Rs 3,450, and a headlight grille at Rs 3,950. Further options include touring mirrors at Rs 6,850, seats at Rs 4,450, and a silver radiator guard at Rs 1,950. Waterproof inner bags are also available for Rs 2,750 for a pair.

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review

 

Customers have the flexibility to customise their Himalayan 450 according to their preferences and needs.

 

Royal Enfield has also listed a rally-specific pack for the new Himalayan 450, featuring dual seats, a handlebar, handguard, gear lever, and mudguard. However, prices for these items have not yet been disclosed, and the Rally Pack can only be added at the time of purchase through Royal Enfield’s MIY configurator. 

 

