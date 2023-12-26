New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is exactly what the owners of the older model imagined it to be. Or at least how I had imagined it to be! The step-up has been immense! It is what you could call a giant leap! Both for Royal Enfield and the Himalayan. I spent a week with the new-generation Himalayan and what a week it turned out to be, with over 600 kilometres clocked, in and around Delhi NCR.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Real-World Review

Good roads, bad roads, no roads! The Himalayan cruises over everything.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launched In India

The new Himalayan is easily one of the best off-road motorcycles in the sub 500 cc segment.

The suspension on the ADV is heavy duty and can take quite a beating.

The riding position and the seat is comfy for long rides.

The new Sherpa 450 engine is a revelation! Can't wait to see this engine on other motorcycles from Royal Enfield.

The motorcycle does feel lazy, right at the bottom end, but the moment, the revs climb up to 3,500 rpm and above, there is a delicious spread of torque offered right across.

The motor feels very different from anything RE has made over the years.

The new Himalayan sounds quite nice too.

Vibrations are present but won't be much of a bother.

Grip from Ceat tyres is good on the road, not so good off it.

The brakes on the motorcycle are not only strong but offer solid feel too.

Definite big bike presence on the new Himalayan. It looks and feels substantial.

The taillight is integrated into the LED indicator lights. It looks cool, especially in the dark.

Mirrors on the new Himalayan aren't very friendly when it comes to adjusting them.

The map-mirroring function on the bike is a fantastic feature, even if it drains out the battery on your mobile phone at twice the pace.

The metal bars at either side of the fuel tank is a nod to the older model.

Prices are competitive, compared to its rivals.

We quite liked the ‘Slate Poppy Blue’ colour on the test bike that I had.

Fun, frolic and adventure is easily found on the new Himalayan! One of the best bikes you can buy at less than Rs. 3 lakh.

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Off-road Track Courtesy: Yansh Off-Road, Baliawas