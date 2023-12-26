New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
1 mins read
Published on December 26, 2023
- The new Royal Enfield Himalayan impresses in the real world
- It is easy to ride and is entertaining too
- It loves being ridden off-road and is loaded with features
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is exactly what the owners of the older model imagined it to be. Or at least how I had imagined it to be! The step-up has been immense! It is what you could call a giant leap! Both for Royal Enfield and the Himalayan. I spent a week with the new-generation Himalayan and what a week it turned out to be, with over 600 kilometres clocked, in and around Delhi NCR.
Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Real-World Review
Good roads, bad roads, no roads! The Himalayan cruises over everything.
Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launched In India
The new Himalayan is easily one of the best off-road motorcycles in the sub 500 cc segment.
The suspension on the ADV is heavy duty and can take quite a beating.
The riding position and the seat is comfy for long rides.
The new Sherpa 450 engine is a revelation! Can't wait to see this engine on other motorcycles from Royal Enfield.
The motorcycle does feel lazy, right at the bottom end, but the moment, the revs climb up to 3,500 rpm and above, there is a delicious spread of torque offered right across.
The motor feels very different from anything RE has made over the years.
The new Himalayan sounds quite nice too.
Vibrations are present but won't be much of a bother.
Grip from Ceat tyres is good on the road, not so good off it.
The brakes on the motorcycle are not only strong but offer solid feel too.
Definite big bike presence on the new Himalayan. It looks and feels substantial.
The taillight is integrated into the LED indicator lights. It looks cool, especially in the dark.
Mirrors on the new Himalayan aren't very friendly when it comes to adjusting them.
The map-mirroring function on the bike is a fantastic feature, even if it drains out the battery on your mobile phone at twice the pace.
The metal bars at either side of the fuel tank is a nod to the older model.
Prices are competitive, compared to its rivals.
We quite liked the ‘Slate Poppy Blue’ colour on the test bike that I had.
Fun, frolic and adventure is easily found on the new Himalayan! One of the best bikes you can buy at less than Rs. 3 lakh.
Photography: Arvind Salhan
Off-road Track Courtesy: Yansh Off-Road, Baliawas
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
-12383 second ago
The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike
23 hours ago
Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.
4 days ago
The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback to India after nearly four years, and along with it, its naked sibling the Yamaha MT-03 makes its debut. Here’s a look at the review of these two, through some images.
5 days ago
The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.
5 days ago
The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3, and as we found out, it’s fun, forgiving and comfortable. All great qualities but is it worth its Rs. 4.60 lakh price tag?
7 days ago
The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.
9 days ago
The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3, makes a comeback to India, and we spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what has changed, what’s good, and what could have been better.
12 days ago
Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.
20 days ago
Slated to be launched in early 2024, the Grecale will smallest SUV from Maserati, and I got to test both the base trim GT and the top-end Trofeo trims.
20 days ago
Japanese Luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the new generation of its flagship SUV, the LX in the Indian market. The car has arrived with a new design, many more features and just a Diesel engine option. But is it worth Rs. 3 crore? We take it out for a drive
23 hours ago
Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.
4 days ago
2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
1 month ago
With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
1 month ago
Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.
1 month ago
The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan promises more than all-round versatility and could easily be one of the best adventure bikes to be introduced in recent times.