Royal Enfield ‘Reown’ Used Bikes Programme In The Offing; Name Trademarked

Royal Enfield appears to be set to follow premium brands such as Ducati and Triumph Motorcycles with its own pre-owned motorcycles arm.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Aug-23 01:37 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has applied for the ‘Royal Enfield Reown’ trademark in India.
  • Pre-owned bikes business expected to follow models established by Ducati and Triumph.
  • Set to help the brand offer more options at accessible price points.

As competition in the midsize motorcycle market intensifies, segment leader Royal Enfield appears to have set its sights on tapping into a vast, yet largely unexplored market space. The Chennai-based bike maker has applied for the ‘Royal Enfield Reown’ trademark, hinting at its plans to formally step into India’s used motorcycles sector. It’s something most mainstream bike manufacturers have stayed away from for the most part, but Royal Enfield appears to have identified yet another growth opportunity. The company is yet to issue an official statement on its plans to set foot into the market for used bikes.

 

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch Date Announced

 

Royal Enfield applied for the ‘Royal Enfield Reown’ trademark earlier in August.

 

While details on Royal Enfield’s pre-owned bike plans are scarce at this time, it’s likely that RE will take a leaf out of the same book as Ducati and Triumph Motorcycles. Both manufacturers operate in India’s premium motorcycle space, and have pre-owned motorcycles on sale as well under the Ducati Approved and Triumph Approved banners. Royal Enfield’s programme is expected to follow a similar model, with all motorcycles retailed through this programme likely to be subjected to multi-point quality checks and sold with a limited-period warranty for added peace of mind.


Also Read: Royal Enfield’s Fortress Will Be Hard For Rivals To Breach: Siddhartha Lal

 

With a used bikes division, Royal Enfield will have the chance to tap into a buyer base with tighter budgets.

 

This programme is likely to bring a two-fold benefit for Royal Enfield. On one hand, it will help the bike maker consolidate and gain total control over the market for used Royal Enfield motorcycles, which is largely unorganised at this time, with prices varying wildly for different models. On the other, it will help offer more options at different (and more accessible) price points. This is vital, as most Royal Enfield bikes today cost well over Rs 2 lakh (on-road), and even the upcoming all-new Bullet is expected to move further up the price ladder. Royal Enfields continue to be perceived as aspirational, and by providing certified used bikes at lower prices, the company will have the chance to convert fence-sitters – held back by the high prices of new motorcycles – into customers.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Details Revealed
 

For the first time in a long while, Royal Enfield faces heightened competition thanks to the Triumph Speed 400 (a product born out of the Bajaj-Triumph alliance) and the Harley-Davidson X440 (emerging from Hero MotoCorp’s partnership with Harley-Davidson). It is, however, gearing up to introduce the new Bullet range on September 1, followed by the highly-anticipated Himalayan 450, which is expected to arrive in November.

# Royal Enfield# Used motorcycles# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Royal Enfield Meteor# Bikes# Motorcycles

