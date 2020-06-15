Royal Enfield Launches Its First Women's Apparel Range In India

Royal Enfield has launched its first-ever women's apparel range in India. Offering a host of different options from daily wear to protection gears, the apparel range will be sold both online and at select Royal Enfield stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a complete range of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets, along with T-shirts, shirts and riding jeans. The apparel range starts from as low as ₹ 700, going all the way up to ₹ 14,000.

The Royal Enfield apparels will be sold both online, as well as at select Royal Enfield stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata

Commenting on the launch of new apparel range for women, Puneet Sood, Head of Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, "Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a 'pure motorcycling' experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life, and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too. Therefore, it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, designed to be aspirational yet accessible, to support them in their pursuits of exploration."

Royal Enfield says the products have been designed keeping in mind the riding habits of female customers and the varied weather conditions

As for the products, Royal Enfield says that everything has been designed keeping in mind the riding habits of its female customer and the varied weather conditions across the country. The company is also offering 3 different options of riding jackets - summer mesh jackets, leather jackets, and a three-layer all-weather jacket. Also, there is an assortment of leather gloves, and helmets to choose from. Talking about the products Sood added, "Our Protective and Lifestyle Apparels stand for Safety, Comfort and Style, something that we have incorporated in this range as well. We are happy to launch our range of women's riding gear and apparel and aim at enhancing the motorcycling experience for women riders".

The apparel range starts from as low as ₹ 700, going all the way up to ₹ 14,000

Furthermore, to promote the new range, the company has planned a digital campaign and will share powerful stories of adventurous souls who have been defying conventions, creating their own paths with their deeds making the world a more equal place. The campaign will start on June 16, 2020.

