New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield To Launch New Motorcycle Every Quarter

For the next three to four years, Royal Enfield has big plans to introduce a new motorcycle every quarter, CEO Vinod Dasari told carandbike.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Royal Enfield intends to launch a new motorcycle every three months

Highlights

  • The Meteor 350 will be the first model on the new 350 cc engine
  • New 350 cc engine will have significant increment in performance
  • New 350 cc platform will likely have 6-speed gearbox, new frame

Royal Enfield is going on the product offensive with a string of new products planned for the next three to four years, the company's CEO Vinod Dasari revealed to carandbike in an online interaction in Freewheeling with SVP. According to Dasari, Royal Enfield's product development team has been hard at work over the last few years to significantly accelerate Royal Enfield's product plan. With new platforms, and models and variants under each platform, Royal Enfield intends to launch a new motorcycle every quarter for the next 3-4 years, Dasari revealed.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Launched By End Of June 2020

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Thunderbird 350

Continental GT 650

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

2g16ao5

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will employ the new 350 cc platform, with a new engine and new double-cradle frame

"One of the things that we've done over the last 3-4 years is to significantly accelerate new product plans. We will remain a mid-sized company, that's somewhere between 250 and 750 cc. In this range, there are five levels that we're looking at. The first is platform. We have a new platform coming up. We would have launched it by now, we will launch it sometime, as soon as the lockdown is over. So we have the platforms, and under the platforms we have the models, within each model we have variants, within each variant we have several colour trims and graphics, and then we have the limited editions.

"So five levels, we're so excited that, to a point, every quarter, for the next three to four years, every quarter, we have a new model. It's not just changing the colours or something, it will be almost a new model, or a variant, coming for the next three to four years," Dasari told carandbike.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Introduce New 350 cc Platform

80im5cr

The Royal Enfield Hunter is expected to be the second new model based on the same 350 cc platform

Royal Enfield is already getting ready to launch an all-new 350 cc platform, which will debut in June 2020 with the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new platform will employ a new 350 cc engine with significant performance and refinement than the existing UCE 350 engine, Dasari said, adding that the new platform will be a modular infrastructure, with the same engine, same gearbox and same frame, but will support several new models and variants.

0 Comments

The new 350 cc engine is likely to replace Royal Enfield's traditional push rod architecture with overhead cams, and also use counterbalancers. While the CEO of Royal Enfield did not disclose any technical details about the new engine, we have reason to believe that it will be almost like a downsized version of the 650 cc parallel-twin engine, with a slick-shifting six-speed gearbox, and will be free-revving with smooth and refined performance. More details are expected when the new Meteor 350 is launched by the end of June 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.65 - 2.86 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.81 - 2.92 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.81 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.13 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 1.9 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Introduce New 350 cc Platform
Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Introduce New 350 cc Platform
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities