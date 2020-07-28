New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Launches Service On Wheels Initiative

Royal Enfield has launched its service on wheels initiative where the company has deployed 800 units of purpose-built motorcycles that are equipped to offer doorstep servicing to customers.

Royal Enfield has announced its 'service on wheels' initiative where the company has deployed 800 units of purpose-built motorcycles across dealerships in India that are equipped to offer doorstep servicing for Royal Enfield owners. The 'service on wheels' fleet of motorcycles are equipped with tools, regular spare parts, lubricants and other equipment which are needed to carry out servicing of a motorcycle. Royal Enfield says that up to 80 per cent of all typical maintenance work, minor repairs, parts replacement, components testing and other such service work can be carried out by these service motorcycles.

The servicing will be done by trained professionals and authorised service technicians. All parts and lubricants will also have a 12-month warranty. Customers in need of doorstep servicing can contact their nearest Royal Enfield dealership and book an appointment for the same.

nhhqmebo

(The service motorcycles are equipped with tools, lubricants, spare parts etc for a basic service work-up)

Speaking on the launch of this new initiative, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, "Customer satisfaction through retail and service excellence is a huge focus for Royal Enfield. We are committed to constantly enhancing the purchase and ownership experience and the brand interface for the customer. Last year, we launched 600 new Studio Stores to take the brand retail experience all the way to tier II and tier III towns across the country. The recent launch of several service initiatives and the launch of Service on Wheels endeavours to enhance the service experience for the customer in a way that is hassle-free and convenient without compromising on service quality. We will continue to innovate and add value to the overall consumer experience journey through the implementation of various sales and service ideas going forward."

g3c0ke1g

(The Royal Enfield service on wheels initiative employs trained technicians and authorised professionals)

The company also introduced a slew of new programmes for contactless purchase and service experience such as test rides at home, various e-payment options, and pick-up and drop facilities and so on. In addition, Royal Enfield also offers a 'Ride Sure' program where customers can opt from three ownership packages that have an extended warranty for an additional two years or 20,000 kilometres over and above the standard warranty.

