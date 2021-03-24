carandbike logo
search

Royal Enfield Nirvik Jacket Review

The Royal Enfield Nirvik touring jacket promises all-weather usability, coupled with high-quality material and high levels of protection, including back and chest protection.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Royal Enfield Nirvik touring jacket is priced at Rs. 14,950 expand View Photos
The Royal Enfield Nirvik touring jacket is priced at Rs. 14,950

Highlights

  • The RE Nirvik is an all-weather motorcycle touring jacket
  • The Royal Enfield Nirvik comes with high-abrasion resistant material
  • CE Certified jacket with CE Level 2 armour and nylon/cordura construction

The Royal Enfield Nirvik is the flagship all-weather touring jacket, and it's priced reasonably as well. Boasting of high-quality material, and the very best D3O CE Level 2 certified armour inserts, the Nirvik riding jacket boasts of all-weather usability, offering high-quality protection at a reasonable price tag. We've been using it for a while now, in cold weather riding, and as the temperatures get warmer as well, and try to get a sense of if the Nirvik meets its "all-weather" usability claim.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of the Year At 2021 carandbike Awards

bnflmdvo

The Nirvik has an understated design, classy and fits well, with a lot of pockets designed for practicality for your two-wheeled adventures

Watch the RE Nirvik touring jacklet in action on the 2021 RE Himalayan Review

Design & Styling

The Nirvik is available in a choice of two colours - Black and Brown. My personal choice is the one in black, although the brown one doesn't look bad as well. But then, colours are a matter of personal choice. The design is simple, with four large pockets offering plenty of storage space for small essentials. The breast pocket-like flaps also double up as chest vents offering air flow in warm weather through the mesh lining, and there's a bigger vent at the back as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crowned Motorcycle Of The Year At 2021 carandbike Awards

jgie3f8g

The breast pockets also double up as flaps to open the vents for air flow; you can use them as flaps, or pockets, not both

In all, there are 11 pockets, each pocket to keep small essentials while riding a motorcycle, including a specially designed pocket for a cellphone. Zippers are all from YKK, so they should last long and won't break easily or give up. I like the styling; it's not too short, not too long, fits well, and the material is comfortable straight out. My only gripe is the ribbed finish on the shoulder and elbow areas. It's not so visible on the black jacket, but to me, on the brown, it just doesn't go with the overall finish of the jacket.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

72t6a7hk

The Royal Enfield branding is subtle, and that's a good thing

The Royal Enfield branding (especially on the black colour option) is subtle, and that's something I like. Underneath, there's a thermal liner, which proved quite effective in the north Indian winter, and yeah, after a long day's ride, you can just zip up the thermal liner, and wear it as a casual jacket, on those cool evenings. And it also gets a couple of pockets to store your wallet, or cellphone. Overall fit is good, and snug, without the jacket feeling loose or ill-fitting. So, full marks to overall fit, and I like the understated design without very bright colours. If you're finicky about visibility to others, you can always wear a high-vis vest over the jacket. It's got a cut fit for touring, so the Nirvik is good for motorcycles meant for touring, and adventure bikes, but may not be so comfortable for sportier models.

Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review

0l2n4los

Shoulder and elbow protection is D3O CE Level 2 certified armour; the jacket overall is CE Level 1 certified, and that says a lot about safety, protection and ergonomics

Construction & Protection

The Nirvik boasts of top quality material and protection. The material used is high-density, tear-resistant 500D nylon, and 610D polyester Cordura at impact zones. The jacket comes with a CE Level Class A certification, which tells a lot about its design and construction. CE (Conformite Europeene, or French for European Conformity) is a declaration of compliance with the relevant safety and environmental protection. CE Certification takes into account several factors such as impact abrasion resistance, tear strength, seam strength, weather protection, breathability, and more. Considering the fact that the Nirvik comes with CE Certification, that means, it's high quality, and is built with safety and practicality in mind.

ke2jmlq8

The material used is abrasion-resistant nylon and cordura at high-impact zones; overall build quality and finish is quite good

Where the Nirvik totally trumps its value-for-money proposition is in the number and quality of protectors used. The shoulders and elbows come with CE Level 2 D3O T5 Evo X armour, at the back is a CE Level 1 D3O Viper panel (and very few riding jackets come with a built-in back protector), and there are CE Level 2 chest protectors too (although these aren't D3O, but the fact is that the Nirvik offers chest protectors; most jackets will only come with shoulder and elbow protectors). D3O are light and soft to the touch, and while they offer superb protection, they offer flexibility and comfort as well.

9qndpnd

The Royal Enfield Nirvik all-weather touring jacket comes with a thermal and rain liner

Price & Value

Royal Enfield's riding gear range is easily one of the most comprehensive from any Indian OEM (original equipment manufacturer) available on sale right now. With a wide range of riding jackets, pants, boots, helmets and riding sneakers, the Royal Enfield apparel range, in my book, offers everything for every rider, and at reasonable prices. The Nirvik is priced at ₹ 14,950, and it's the top-of-the-line riding jacket from RE. Considering the protection and high-quality material it comes with, we have to say, it's very good value for money, and totally worth its price tag.

4q7bejjk

The thermal liner comes with pockets and can be used as a casual jacket at the end of a hard day's ride

Verdict

The Nirvik is a fairly practical jacket and should live up to its claim of being an all-weather jacket with the thermal and rain liner which are included with the jacket, for riding in the wet, and in extreme cold weather. In northern India, I used the Nirvik over the entire winter, and it held up perfectly well in temperatures ranging from single digit temperatures to the high 20s (in Celsius).

hbutuops

The RE Nirvik touring jacket offers a superb option as a versatile, practical and high-quality riding jacket

But as the temperature starts rising, particularly in the north, I have to say, a full-mesh jacket is more suitable for the Indian summer. You wouldn't catch me wearing the Nirvik on a 45-degree afternoon, but for over half of the year, including winter, spring and autumn, (at least where the seasons change in India), the Nirvik offers a superb choice, and at a relatively accessible price point!

0 Comments

(Photography: Prashant Chaudhary)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Left Side Blue
    Left Side Blue
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Left Side White
    Left Side White
  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
  • Re
    Re
  • Re Interceptor
    Re Interceptor
  • Re Interceptor Center Stand
    Re Interceptor Center Stand
  • Left Side
    Left Side
  • Right Side
    Right Side
  • Slant Front
    Slant Front
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
    Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Right Side Black
    Right Side Black
  • Right Side Maroon
    Right Side Maroon
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
  • Black
    Black
  • Dead Front Red
    Dead Front Red
  • Dead Rear Red
    Dead Rear Red
x
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities