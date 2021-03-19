carandbike Awards 2021: Royal Enfield Is The Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year

Royal Enfield was one brand which managed to find all sorts of silver linings in the dark cloud that was 2020. The company focussed on new products, most importantly the Meteor 350, made big strides in customisation for motorcycles and apparel & accessories too. Plus, the company navigated well through the troubled waters, expanding its presence in several overseas markets as well. All these efforts were convincing our jury that the Royal Enfield deserved the title of the 'Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of The Year' at the 2021 carandbike Awards.

Last year, Royal Enfield introduced the all-new Meteor 350, which was the replacement for the Thunderbird. It has been positioned as a global product, with global aspirations, and built around an all-new engine, chassis and design. Needless to say, it has been a hit with Royal Enfield fans in India and the model has been doing very well for the brand in India.

(Royal Enfield launched the 'Make It Yours' customisation programme for its apparel line as well)

Royal Enfield also introduced the Make-It-Yours initiative, which is a platform for customising your motorcycle online and then sending the final design to the company, and then collecting the customised, personalised model on delivery. The same program was also rolled out for apparel and merchandise as well such as T-shirts and helmets. Then, the company also launched a stylish range of riding denims in collaboration with Levi's, which was appreciated by the riding enthusiasts across age and segments. A special mention must be made of the company's efforts to engage audiences, customers and even the press in a year which was unprecedented on many levels.

