carandbike logo
search

carandbike Awards 2021: Royal Enfield Is The Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year

Thanks to its all-round efforts towards launching new models, introducing customisation for bikes and apparel and navigating the challenge-ridden year 2020 successfully, Royal Enfield becomes the 'Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of The Year' at the 2021 carandbike Awards.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Team Royal Enfield receives 2021 CNB Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year award expand View Photos
Team Royal Enfield receives 2021 CNB Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year award

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield wins two-wheeler manufacturer of the year
  • Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch was a highlight last year
  • RE launched customisation programs for its bikes & apparel as well

Royal Enfield was one brand which managed to find all sorts of silver linings in the dark cloud that was 2020. The company focussed on new products, most importantly the Meteor 350, made big strides in customisation for motorcycles and apparel & accessories too. Plus, the company navigated well through the troubled waters, expanding its presence in several overseas markets as well. All these efforts were convincing our jury that the Royal Enfield deserved the title of the 'Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of The Year' at the 2021 carandbike Awards.

Last year, Royal Enfield introduced the all-new Meteor 350, which was the replacement for the Thunderbird. It has been positioned as a global product, with global aspirations, and built around an all-new engine, chassis and design. Needless to say, it has been a hit with Royal Enfield fans in India and the model has been doing very well for the brand in India.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

bj8ealc

(Royal Enfield launched the 'Make It Yours' customisation programme for its apparel line as well)

0 Comments

Royal Enfield also introduced the Make-It-Yours initiative, which is a platform for customising your motorcycle online and then sending the final design to the company, and then collecting the customised, personalised model on delivery. The same program was also rolled out for apparel and merchandise as well such as T-shirts and helmets. Then, the company also launched a stylish range of riding denims in collaboration with Levi's, which was appreciated by the riding enthusiasts across age and segments. A special mention must be made of the company's efforts to engage audiences, customers and even the press in a year which was unprecedented on many levels.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Left Side Blue
    Left Side Blue
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Left Side White
    Left Side White
  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
  • Re
    Re
  • Re Interceptor
    Re Interceptor
  • Re Interceptor Center Stand
    Re Interceptor Center Stand
  • Left Side
    Left Side
  • Right Side
    Right Side
  • Slant Front
    Slant Front
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
    Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Right Side Black
    Right Side Black
  • Right Side Maroon
    Right Side Maroon
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
  • Black
    Black
  • Dead Front Red
    Dead Front Red
  • Dead Rear Red
    Dead Rear Red
x
carandbike Awards 2021: KTM 390 Adventure Crowned Entry Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: KTM 390 Adventure Crowned Entry Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year
Electric Ambitions Drive Volkswagen's Market Value Towards $150 Billion
Electric Ambitions Drive Volkswagen's Market Value Towards $150 Billion
carandbike Awards 2021: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Wins Entry Performance Motorcycle Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Wins Entry Performance Motorcycle Of The Year
Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Details Out
Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities