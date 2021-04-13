Royal Enfield's 350 cc Motorcycles Get A Significant Price Hike

Most two-wheeler manufacturers have increased the prices of their models in India April 2021 onwards. Royal Enfield too has increased the prices of its 350 cc range of motorcycles significantly. In fact, some of the models get a price hike of over ₹ 10,000. The motorcycles already received a price hike of up to ₹ 3,000 in January 2021. The Himalayan and the 650 cc twins were updated for 2021 and their current prices reflect the increase already. Here are the updated prices for all the 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle models.

(BS6 Classic 350 & Bullet 350 Prices Hiked)

Model New Prices (on-road, Delhi) Classic 350 (Dual-Channel ABS) ₹ 205,004 Bullet 350 ₹ 161,385 Bullet 350 ES ₹ 177,342 Meteor 350 (Fireball) ₹ 208,751 Meteor 350 (Stellar) ₹ 215,023 Meteor 350 (Supernova) ₹ 225,478

The Bullet 350 range gets the biggest increase, with prices being increased between ₹ 7,000 to ₹ 13,000 depending on the variant. Similarly, prices for the Classic 350 range have been increased by ₹ 10,000, for the dual-channel ABS variant. The Meteor 350 range sees an increase in prices by up to ₹ 6,000. The prices in the table above are on-road, Delhi).

The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 were launched with new colours in February 2021 and prices for those two bikes range from ₹ 275,467 to ₹ 313,367 (ex-showroom, Delhi). These prices too are at least ₹ 6,000 more (variant-to-variant) than the prices introduced in January 2021. Similarly, the 2021 Himalayan was launched in February 2021, with prices starting at ₹ 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

