Two-Wheeler Sales March 2021: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 84 Per Cent

Royal Enfield has reported sales of 66,058 motorcycles in March 2021, compared to just 35,814 motorcycles in the same month last year, a growth of a massive 84 per cent. In the domestic market alone, Royal Enfield registered sales of 60,173 motorcycles in March 2021, again a growth of 84 per cent over 32,630 motorcycles in the same month in the domestic market a year ago. With the 650 Twins, as well as the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched as global products, Royal Enfield's exports and presence in new global markets seem to be bearing good results. Overall motorcycle exports in March 2021 are reported at 5,885 motorcycles, registering a growth of 85 per cent over just 3,184 motorcycles sold in overseas markets in March 2020.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Crowned Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year At carandbike Awards

New colours have also been introduced on the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in March 2021

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins Introduced In New Colours

With the first two quarters of 2020-21 under pressure due to challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Year-to-Date figures though are still under pressure. During the April 2020 to March 2021 financial year, Royal Enfield despatched 6,12,350 motorcycles, just a 12 per cent decrease in volumes from 6,95,959 motorcycles despatched in the previous financial year. Domestic market sales also slid by 13 per cent during the April 2020 to March 2021 period, from 6,56,651 motorcycles during April 2019 to March 2020, to 5,73,728 motorcycles in the same period a year later. Exports however have shown improvement, so despite the lockdown and global challenges, Royal Enfield's exports have been down just 2 per cent, from 39,308 motorcycles during April '19 to March '20, to 38,622 motorcycles during the April 2020 to March 2021 period.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Wins Motorcycle Of The Year At carandbike Awards

Royal Enfield is all set to slot its gears into overdrive with a launch planned every quarter for the next couple of years

Also Read: Royal Enfield Joins Hands With Knox; Launches CE Certified Riding Gear

In March 2021, Royal Enfield announced new colours for the 650 Twins, coinciding with the price increase from April 2021 onwards. Royal Enfield also announced a collaboration with Knox, experts and innovators of protective apparel and body armour, to co-create a range of high protection, accessible riding gear, and CE certified external knee guards. In March 2021, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Salt Racer set the class record at the annual Speed Week run at Lake Gairdner, South Australia. The Interceptor 650 Twin broke the four-year-old class record on each of its runs, leaving the new mark at 132.050 mph (miles per hour) or 212.514 kmph. The Mid Life Cycles' Interceptor was entered in Class M-F 650, for 650cc un-streamlined motorcycles running commercial unleaded fuel. The old record of 119.961 mph was set at Lake Gairdner in 2016.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.