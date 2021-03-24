Royal Enfield Joins Hands With Knox; Launches CE Certified Riding Gear

Royal Enfield has joined hands with Knox, experts and innovators of protective apparel and body armour to co-create a range of high-protection riding gear. As part of the collaboration, the two brands have also introduced CE certified external knee guards called Conqueror. The latest launch of riding gear is part of Royal Enfield's long term collaboration, with the vision of providing high-quality riding gear and accessories. The range offers versatile and accessible riding gear that meets global safety norms that can be used for multiple riding needs and in varied conditions.

The Royal Enfield Explorer V3 is a CE certified jacket created in collaboration with Knox, and priced at ₹ 8,950

Commenting on the collaboration with Knox, Puneet Sood, Head - Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, "At Royal Enfield, ensuring a 'safe' and a 'pure riding experience' for our riders is at the centre of our product strategy. With this partnership, we aim to foster our commitment to provide our customers with products that meet global safety norms. The intent is to offer relevant and accessible products for riders and motorcycling enthusiasts. The partnership started with using Knox armours for our new range of riding gear including jackets, gloves and riding trousers. The co-created knee-guard is a byproduct of years of our motorcycling experience, our understanding of a rider's needs, different riding conditions, terrains etc. and Knox's technical expertise and experience in designing and manufacturing innovative body armours and apparel for motorcycling.

"Our motorcycles are used for both leisure riding as well as a means of not only commute. Rider safety is equally important in both cases. We understood that the acceptance of a riding trouser is low in India and there was a need for a product that provides protection and can be worn over regular denims or trousers be it for a commute to office, a weekend ride or a trip to the Himalayas. In line with our vision to increase awareness around road safety and safe riding practices, we will continue to offer versatile consumer centric products. Our alliance with Knox is a testimony of our dedication to provide a 'pure motorcycling' experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life."

The range of Royal Enfield X Knox gloves begin at ₹ 2,200 going up to ₹ 4,500

Speaking about the collaboration Margaret Travell, the Commercial Director at Knox said, "We are committed to the design of high performance body armour systems that really work for riders. We began this association 2 years ago by equipping Royal Enfield apparel with Knox armour and gloves with Micro-lock armour with the famous Scaphoid Protection System. One year later, we began the next development - to build a standalone Knee guard, tough enough to tackle some of the toughest environments on Earth. It had to be relevant to Royal Enfield riders in India and beyond, so needed to be easy to put on and remove and also capable of being worn on its own for those who prefer not to wear armoured trousers. The knee guard is not only tough and durable enough to be CE approved to the highest Level 2 standard, it is also supremely flexible and comfortable enough to wear all day long in any environment you ride in. We're excited to see people using them on their own riding adventures."

Royal Enfield X Knox Conquerer CE Level 2 certified knee guards are priced at ₹ 3,950

Extending this partnership further, the two brands have now co-created CE certified level 2 external knee guards built with Knox's microlock protection. Royal Enfield's new riding jacket line-up that was introduced last year includes select styles that come equipped with Knox's CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 MICRO-LOCK armours for shoulder and elbow.

Along with the knee guard, Royal Enfield has also introduced a range of new riding gloves for varied riding needs. The range has 14 gloves of which 9 are CE certified. The range has been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen friendly finger tips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high quality abrasion resistance leather, Polyester Air mesh and waterproof membrane among others. The new range of gloves will suit the varied needs of the riders, from riding in the city to extreme weather conditions. Further, selective gloves also come with Knox knuckle protectors and Knox scaphoid protection system.

The Conqueror CE Level 2 certified knee guards are priced at ₹ 3,950, while prices for the range of CE certified gloves begin at ₹ 2,250, going up to ₹ 4,500. The riding jacket range with Knox armours range from the Streetwind V2, priced at ₹ 4,950, the Windfarer, priced at ₹ 6,950, and the CE Certified Explorer V3, priced at ₹ 8,950.

