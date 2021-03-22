Royal Enfield 650 Twins Introduced In New Colourways

Royal Enfield has announced the introduction of new colours for the 650 Twin motorcycles, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The two models will also be available with a host of personalisation options through Royal Enfield's Make It Yours options. Customers of the 650 Twins models will be able to choose custom options including seats, touring mirrors, flyscreen, sump guards and a host of other options through the MiY initiative. Mechanically, there are no changes to the RE 650 Twins.

The engine continues to be the same 649 cc, parallel-twin which makes 47 bhp, 52 Nm

Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 continue to be powered by the same 649 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The chassis is a tubular steel structure, and suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm front fork with 110 mm travel, and twin coil-over rear shocks with 88 mm travel. With 18-inch wheels, and ground clearance of 174 mm, the kerb weight (without fuel) is claimed at 202 kg. Both bikes share the same engine, chassis and cycle parts, with braking duties handled by a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc, with standard dual-channel ABS.

The RE Interceptor 650 is now available in five new colours, as well as further customisation options

Speaking on the new colours of the 650 Twins and the wide-ranging MiY options Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said, "The launch of the 650 Twins marked a new chapter for Royal Enfield and for the mid-sized motorcycle segment. The global success of these motorcycles over the last couple of years has been phenomenal with the Interceptor growing the 500 cc+ category by more than four times in India, and also becoming the best-selling naked motorcycle in the mid-sized category in the UK in 2020. The introduction of Make-It-Yours on the 650 Twin motorcycles in October last year further enhanced the personalization possibilities and overall appeal of these motorcycles. MiY unlocks thousands of personalisation options and is becoming a game changer for Royal Enfield. We believe that the newly introduced colourways on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, along with unique personalisation options via MiY will go a long way in bringing more enthusiasts into the brand fold."

Prices for the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 begin at ₹ 2.75 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is now available in two new single tone colourways, Canyon Red and Ventura Blue, two new dual-tone colourways, Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip, and has a new updated version of the 'chrome' variant in the 'Mark 2'. The Interceptor 650 retains the single tone Orange Crush and dual-tone Baker Express colour options. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has also been introduced in five new colourways. The Rocker Red single-tone colour option makes a comeback in the Continental GT 650 (was introduced in the now-discontinued Continental GT 535), as well as the single-tone British Racing Green in the Continental GT 650. The GT 650 is also available in two new dual-tone colourways, Dux Duluxe and Ventura Storm, and has a new updated version of the chrome variant in Mister Clean.

New colours have also been introduced on the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

With seven colour options on the Interceptor INT 650 Twin, and five new colourways on the Continental GT 650 Twin, both motorcycles will get a range of aesthetic updates as well, to compliment the new colourways. Apart from the new colours, Royal Enfield is introducing blacked out rims and mudguards in single tone colour variants of the Interceptor INT 650 Twin, adding to the overall appeal of the motorcycle. Earlier, the blacked out rims were available only in dual-tone colour options of the 650 Twins.

Both the 650 Twins will be available for further customisation through the Make It Yours program

To enhance the riding comfort on the Interceptor 650, two new seat options - a standard touring dual seat and touring seat with ribbed styled stitching and cowl finish have been introduced. Enhancing the protection on the Interceptor 650 will be engine guards and sump guards available in various finishes. To add to the style and riding experience, the Interceptor 650 will have a host of offerings such touring mirrors, tall and short tinted flyscreens, fork gaiters and many more. Adding to the cafe racer style of the Continental GT 650, MiY will now have several personalisation and accessorisation options like the painted screen kit in black, bar end mirrors, single seat cowl in various colours. There are a host of other offerings as well such as sump guards and engine guards for additional protection. All of these personalisation and accessorisation options are homologated and the accessories come with a two-year warranty.

Prices for the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 begin at ₹ 2.91 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Interceptor 650 in Standard colourways are now available at Rs 2,75,467 (Ex-showroom), Custom colourways at Rs 2,83,593 (Ex-showroom) and the chrome variant Mark 2 is available at Rs 2,97,133 (Ex-showroom). The Continental GT 650 in Standard colourways is available at Rs 2,91,701 (ex-showroom), Custom colourways are available for Rs 2,99,830 (ex-showroom) and the chrome variant Mister Clean is available for Rs 3,13,367 (ex-showroom). The new prices are at least ₹ 6,000 more than the prices introduced in January 2021.

