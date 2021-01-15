New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 Prices Increased

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India. Here are the new prices.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 gets a price hike of up to Rs. 3,379
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 gets a price hike of up to Rs. 3,379

Highlights

  • The RE 650 Twins get a price hike of up to Rs. 3,379
  • RE has switched to Ceat tyres instead of Pirellis on the 650 Twins
  • No other changes on the motorcycles

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 on account of starting the New Year. All variants/colour options of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get a price hike of ₹ 3,000 or so. Refer to the table below for a complete list of new prices. Apart from the price change, Royal Enfield has now started offering CEAT tyres on the two 650cc motorcycles instead of the older Pirellis. The motorcycles are now shod with CEAT Zoom Cruze tyres instead of the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres, which were imported from Brazil. The size of the tyres stays the same, which are 100/90-18 for the front and 130/70-18 for the rear.

Also Read: Royal Enfield' December 2020 Sales Grow By 37 Per Cent

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Variants New Price Old Price Difference
Mark Three/Orange Crush/Silver Spectre ₹ 269,764 ₹ 266,755 ₹ 3,009
Baker Express/Ravishing Red ₹ 277,732 ₹ 274,643 ₹ 3,089
Glitter and Dust ₹ 291,007 ₹ 287,787 ₹ 3,220
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variants New Price Old Price Difference
Ventura Blue/Black Magic ₹ 285,680 ₹ 282,513 ₹ 3,167
Ice Queen/Dr. Mayhem ₹ 293,648 ₹ 290,401 ₹ 3,247
Mr. Clean ₹ 306,923 ₹ 303,544 ₹ 3,379

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices Increased By Up To ₹ 3,146

(The BS6 RE Interceptor 650 gets a price hike of up to ₹ 3,220)

Apart from the 650 Twins, Royal Enfield has also increased the prices of the Meteor 350 range in India. The increase in prices come barely a couple of months after the motorcycle was launched in November 2020. All three variants of the motorcycle which are the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, see a price increment. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova variant gets the biggest price hike, to the tune of ₹ 3,146. The Fireball and the Stellar variants get a price hike of ₹ 2,927 and ₹ 3,010 respectively. Refer to the table below for updated pricing of all three variants.

