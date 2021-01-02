New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent

Pushed by the 650 Twins, the Himalayan and the latest Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's exports grew a whopping 82 per cent in December.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
Royal Enfield sales inch towards the 70,000 mark in December 2020
Royal Enfield sales inch towards the 70,000 mark in December 2020

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield's exports grow by 82 per cent in December 2020
  • Domestic sales alone account for more than 65,000 motorcycles
  • Overall December 2020 sales stands at 68,995 motorcycles

Royal Enfield's domestic market motorcycle sales grew by 35 per cent in December 2020, with 65,492 motorcycles despatched during the month, compared to just 48,489 motorcycle despatched in the same month a year ago. Overall sales of Royal Enfield grew by 37 per cent, with 68,995 motorcycles despatched in December, compared to 50,416 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago. Sales of Royal Enfield seems to have picked up over the last few months, and exports are also picking up steadily.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

The export numbers of December 2020 suggest that Royal Enfield seems to be pushing ahead gradually with overseas sales. Although volumes are still low, with just over 3,500 motorcycles sold in overseas markets, the number is a massive 82 per cent increase over just 1,927 motorcycles exported in December 2019.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 Comparison Review

tri191vg

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the replacement for the Thunderbird 350 and the first model in a brand new 350 cc platform

Newsbeep
0 Comments

With the new Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has just begun its new 350 cc model offensive. In the next few months, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the Classic 350 with the new engine and chassis, an updated Royal Enfield Himalayan, as well as a new 650 cc cruiser based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. And all these new models will be positioned as global products, as Royal Enfield begins its offensive to become the undisputed global leader in mid-size motorcycles. Efforts to position the Himalayan, the 650 Twins and now the Meteor 350 as global products seem to be paying off, and the next calendar year will be an exciting time to look at, where Royal Enfield goes from strength to strength, and from market to market, across the world.

