Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November

In December 2020, Bajaj Auto's total sales stood at 3,72,532 units, a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 11 per cent, as compared to the 3,36,055 vehicles sold during the same month in 2019.

Bajaj's total two-wheeler sales saw a healthy 19 per cent growth, at 3,38,584 units, in December 2020 expand View Photos
Bajaj's total two-wheeler sales saw a healthy 19 per cent growth, at 3,38,584 units, in December 2020

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales for December 2020 was 1,39,606 units
  • Bajaj's domestic two-wheeler sales saw 4% growth at 1,28,642 units
  • Bajaj's two-wheeler exports was at its highest-ever at 2,09,942 units

Bajaj Auto has released its monthly sales data for December 2020, during which, the company's overall sales stood at 3,72,532 units. Compared to the 3,36,055 vehicles sold during the same month in 2019, Bajaj saw a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 11 per cent. However, compared to the 4,22,240 units sold in November 2020, the company saw a Month-on-Month decline of almost 12 per cent. This difference could be attributed to the higher number of vehicles sold during November, because of the festive period.

Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler sales saw a decent 4 per cent growth at 1,28,642 units

Bajaj Auto Limited's total domestic sales for December 2020 stood at 1,39,606 units, witnessing a 9 per cent decline as against 1,53,163 vehicles sold during the same period last year. However, domestic two-wheeler sales saw a decent 4 per cent growth at 1,28,642 units, compared to 1,24,125 motorcycles sold in December 2019. At the same time, the company's commercial vehicle sales in India stood saw a massive 62 per cent drop at 10,964 units, as against 29,038 three-wheelers sold in December 2019.

At the same time, in December 2020, Bajaj Auto saw its highest-ever export numbers, which stood at 2,32,926 units, a healthy 27 per cent growth compared to 1,82,892 vehicles exported in during the same month in 2019. Bajaj, which is India's largest exporter of motorcycles, has also witnessed its highest-ever two-wheeler exports last month. In December 2020, the company exported 2,09,942 motorcycles, a massive 31 per cent growth compared to 1,60,677 two-wheelers exported during the same month in 2019. On the other hand, commercial vehicle exports saw a decent 3 per cent growth at 22,984 units, as against 22,215 CVs exported in December 2019.

Between April and December 2020 period, Bajaj Auto's overall sales slipped by 23 per cent, to 28,03,250 units

As for the year-to-date numbers, during the April to December period, Bajaj Auto's overall sales slipped by 23 per cent, from 36,23,251 units a year ago, to 28,03,250 units in December 2020. During the same period, Bajaj's total two-wheeler sales (domestic + exports) stood at 25,58,261, a 17 per cent decline compared to 30,94,028 motorcycles sold between April and December 2019. On the other hand, total CV sales for the last three quarters cumulatively saw a 54 per cent decline, at 2,44,989 units, as against 5,29,223 commercial vehicles sold during the same period in 2019.

