COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023

The first motorcycle to come from the much talked about Bajaj-Triumph partnership has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent report quotes Rajiv Bajaj, MD - Bajaj Auto, confirming the development and provides more details about the upcoming project. The Bajaj Auto boss revealed that the timeline to bring the first motorcycle from the partnership has been pushed to 2023 from the originally planned launch in 2022. The delay of several months has been because of the COVID situation, he explained.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles officially entered into a partnership earlier this year after first announcing plans in 2017. The non-equity partnership will see the motorcycles being jointly developed by the firms with the Indian two-wheeler giant in charge of production, while the design, handling, and fine-tuning will be done by Triumph. Bajaj also revealed that the bikes will be 99 per cent localised, which promises extremely aggressive pricing. He further explained that much like KTM, Bajaj Auto will also be responsible for the marketing and sales of the bikes built under the Triumph alliance, not just in India but other export markets in the subcontinent as well as parts of Asia and Africa.

Rajiv Bajaj, MD- Bajaj Auto and Nick Bloor, CEO - Triumph Motorcycles at the partnership announcement in early 2020

The new motorcycle under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership is extremely important for both companies. Bajaj has already delivered results of such a partnership given its alliance with KTM, which has also helped the brand explore newer markets overseas. The new partnership with the Hinckley-based bike maker further amplifies the Indian company's global aspirations. Meanwhile, Triumph Motorcycles has been looking to enter the mass-market space for a while and the association allows the brand to explore better cost-efficiencies for its sub-500 cc range in a bid to attract volumes from emerging markets.

Bajaj and Triumph will produce motorcycles from 200 cc up to 750 cc under the alliance

The first offering under the Bajaj-Triumph alliance will be priced under ₹ 2 lakh, which is a highly competitive and profitable space. The companies will be developing products from the 200 cc range, going all the way up to 750 cc, across different segments. The bikes will wear the Triumph badge.

More recently, Bajaj Auto announced its plans to open a new production facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, for its premium two-wheeler range. The KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles, the upcoming Triumph bikes, and even the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be produced under one roof at the new plant. The company will be investing about ₹ 650 crore at the new facility, which will be operational by 2022.

Source: ETAuto

