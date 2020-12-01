New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%

language dropdown

Bajaj Auto's overall sales in November 2020 stood at 4,22,240 units, recording a growth of 5 per cent over the same month a year ago.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Sales of Bajaj motorcycles grow by 12 per cent in November 2020 expand View Photos
Sales of Bajaj motorcycles grow by 12 per cent in November 2020

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto despatched 3,84,993 motorcycles in November 2020
  • Two-wheeler exports grew by 18 per cent with volumes of 1,96,797 units
  • In the April to November 2020 period, Bajaj motorcycle sales fall by 21%

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a 5 per cent growth in overall sales in November 2020, when the company despatched 4,22,240 units, compared to 4,03,223 units in the same month a year ago. Two-wheeler sales of the company continue to witness growth with Bajaj's motorcycle sales growing by 12 per cent in November 2020, up from 3,43,446 units in November 2019 to 3,84,993 units in the same month this year. Bajaj, which is India's largest exporter of motorcycles, reported a healthy 18 per cent growth in exports. In November 2020, Bajaj despatched 1,96,797 units to overseas markets, compared to 1,67,109 units in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent In Q2 FY 2020-21

45uk41r8

Bajaj Auto's motorcycle exports grew by 18 per cent in November 2020

Commercial vehicle sales however continue to remain under pressure. Bajaj Auto's overall commercial vehicle sales crashed by 38 per cent to 37,247 units in November 2020, compared to 59,777 units in the same month a year ago. In the domestic market alone, CV sales skidded by a massive 66 per cent, down from 31,438 units in November 2019 to just 10,737 units in November 2020. Exports of commercial vehicles were less affected than domestic market sales, with Bajaj despatching 26,510 units in November 2020, just 6 per cent less than the 28,339 units of commercial vehicles Bajaj had despatched to overseas markets in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At ₹ 46,432

Newsbeep
bhg17v7k

Bajaj is India's largest exporter of motorcycles, and has a range of entry-level commuter motorcycles to premium sporty bikes

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At ₹ 73,274

0 Comments

In the year-to-date numbers, from April to November period, Bajaj Auto's overall sales slipped by 26 per cent, from 32,87,196 units a year ago, to 24,30,718 units in the same period this year. Overall motorcycle sales in the period slipped by 21 per cent, from 28,09,226 units in the April to November, 2019 period to 22,19,677 units in the April to November 2020 period. In the domestic market alone, Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales fell from 15,51,139 to 11,93,002 units in 2020, skidding 23 per cent during the April to November period. Two-wheeler exports in the same period also fell by 18 per cent, from 12,58,087 units in 2019 to 10,26,675 units in the same period in 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y

Bajaj Pulsar 125

कम्यूटर, 62 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 72,122
EMI Starts
₹ 2,378 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Pulsar 150

कम्यूटर, 65 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 91,002
EMI Starts
₹ 3,001 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj CT 100

कम्यूटर, 89.5 Kmpl
Bajaj CT 100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 40,794
EMI Starts
₹ 1,345 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Platina 110

कम्यूटर, 80 Kmpl
Bajaj Platina 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,802
EMI Starts
₹ 1,972 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

कम्यूटर, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,327 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

स्पोर्ट्स, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.52 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,018 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

स्पोर्ट्स, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,581 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Pulsar 180

कम्यूटर, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,528 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

क्रूजर, 40 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.23 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,044 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj CT 110

कम्यूटर, 104 Kmpl
Bajaj CT 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 46,413
EMI Starts
₹ 1,531 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj ComforTec

कम्यूटर, 96.9 Kmpl
Bajaj ComforTec
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 47,763
EMI Starts
₹ 1,575 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Dominar 250

कम्यूटर, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Dominar 250
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.66 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,465 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

क्रूजर, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.01 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,334 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Chetak

स्कूटर, 95 Kmpl
Bajaj Chetak
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,298 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

कम्यूटर, 40 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,950 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj Avenger Street 220

क्रूजर, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,426 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400

स्पोर्ट्स, 27 Kmpl
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,521 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Audi Q5 Facelift, Bajaj Dominar 250
17:22
Audi Q5 Facelift, Bajaj Dominar 250
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Aug-20 09:31 PM IST
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
03:02
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jan-20 02:02 AM IST
The All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
03:01
The All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
  • News
  • 22-Oct-19 04:41 PM IST
MG eZS Electric SUV, Bajaj Platina, Revolt Electric Bike
02:27
MG eZS Electric SUV, Bajaj Platina, Revolt Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Jun-19 09:08 PM IST
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM IST
TVS Ntorq, Bajaj Discover 110, Mercedes AMG GT Roadster & GT R
21:43
TVS Ntorq, Bajaj Discover 110, Mercedes AMG GT Roadster & GT R
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Mar-18 08:30 PM IST
Honda City Facelift, New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Driven And Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200
21:12
Honda City Facelift, New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Driven And Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Feb-17 08:30 PM IST
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
19:08
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jan-17 08:00 PM IST
Bajaj Dominar 400 Review
03:00
Bajaj Dominar 400 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-17 04:02 PM IST
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
04:30
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jun-16 06:09 PM IST
Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
Ct100 Vgal 02
Ct100 Vgal 02
Ct100 Vgal 03
Ct100 Vgal 03
Ct100 Vgal 04
Ct100 Vgal 04
Bajaj H Gear System
Bajaj H Gear System
Bajaj H Gear Safety
Bajaj H Gear Safety
Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
Pulsar Rs 200 Tail Light
Pulsar Rs 200 Tail Light
Pulsar Rs 200 Race Exhaust
Pulsar Rs 200 Race Exhaust
Pulsar Rs 200 Monosuspension
Pulsar Rs 200 Monosuspension
Red
Red
0 1
0 1
Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
Pulsar Disc Brakes
Pulsar Disc Brakes
Pulsar Doom
Pulsar Doom
Pulsar Neon Engine
Pulsar Neon Engine
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities