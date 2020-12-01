Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a 5 per cent growth in overall sales in November 2020, when the company despatched 4,22,240 units, compared to 4,03,223 units in the same month a year ago. Two-wheeler sales of the company continue to witness growth with Bajaj's motorcycle sales growing by 12 per cent in November 2020, up from 3,43,446 units in November 2019 to 3,84,993 units in the same month this year. Bajaj, which is India's largest exporter of motorcycles, reported a healthy 18 per cent growth in exports. In November 2020, Bajaj despatched 1,96,797 units to overseas markets, compared to 1,67,109 units in the same month a year ago.

Bajaj Auto's motorcycle exports grew by 18 per cent in November 2020

Commercial vehicle sales however continue to remain under pressure. Bajaj Auto's overall commercial vehicle sales crashed by 38 per cent to 37,247 units in November 2020, compared to 59,777 units in the same month a year ago. In the domestic market alone, CV sales skidded by a massive 66 per cent, down from 31,438 units in November 2019 to just 10,737 units in November 2020. Exports of commercial vehicles were less affected than domestic market sales, with Bajaj despatching 26,510 units in November 2020, just 6 per cent less than the 28,339 units of commercial vehicles Bajaj had despatched to overseas markets in the same month a year ago.

Bajaj is India's largest exporter of motorcycles, and has a range of entry-level commuter motorcycles to premium sporty bikes

In the year-to-date numbers, from April to November period, Bajaj Auto's overall sales slipped by 26 per cent, from 32,87,196 units a year ago, to 24,30,718 units in the same period this year. Overall motorcycle sales in the period slipped by 21 per cent, from 28,09,226 units in the April to November, 2019 period to 22,19,677 units in the April to November 2020 period. In the domestic market alone, Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales fell from 15,51,139 to 11,93,002 units in 2020, skidding 23 per cent during the April to November period. Two-wheeler exports in the same period also fell by 18 per cent, from 12,58,087 units in 2019 to 10,26,675 units in the same period in 2020.

