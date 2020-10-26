Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432

With the coming of the festive season, Bajaj Auto has launched a new, spruced up version of the CT100. The 'Kadak' CT100, as Bajaj calls it, gets new features such as rubber bellows for front suspension, rubber tank pads, handlebar with a cross-tube, a new seat which is thicker and flatter, bigger grab rails, clear-lens indicators which are flexible, extended mirror boot and lastly, a fuel meter which shows the amount of fuel remaining in the tank. The new CT100 is priced at ₹ 46,432 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it one of the most affordable 100 cc entry-level commuter motorcycles, but is priced at a premium of ₹ 1,542 over the previous model.

(There are no mechanical changes on the new Bajaj CT100)

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, "The Brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition with its strong build, robust engine, high reliability and great mileage making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our CT range has sold over 68 lakh motorcycles since inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will definitely attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich, fuel efficient, and provides the best value for money in its segment"

(The CT100 entry-level commuter motorcycle gets 8 added features and is now available across all Bajaj showrooms)

Bajaj will offer the new CT100 in three colours which are gloss ebony black with blue decals, matte olive green with yellow decals and gloss flame red with bright red decals. The commuter bike continues to get a 102 cc engine which makes 7.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with 8.34 Nm of peak torque coming in at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox and it gets a top speed of 90 kmph.

