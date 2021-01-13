New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices Increased By Up To ₹ 3,146

language dropdown

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Meteor 350 range by up to Rs. 3,146 this month. The price hike comes barely a couple of months after the motorcycle's launch in November 2020.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched on November 6, 2020 expand View Photos
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched on November 6, 2020

Highlights

  • All variants of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 see a price hike
  • The Supernova variant sees the biggest price hike
  • The Meteor 350 is doing well for Royal Enfield in India

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Meteor 350 range in India. The increase in prices comes barely a couple of months after the motorcycle was launched in November 2020. All three variants of the motorcycle which are the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, see a price increment. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova variant gets the biggest price hike, to the tune of ₹ 3,146. The Fireball and the Stellar variants get a price hike of ₹ 2,927 and ₹ 3,010 respectively. Refer to the table below for updated pricing of all three variants.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB350; Comparison Review

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variants Old Price New Price Difference
Fireball ₹ 175,823 ₹ 178,744 ₹ 2,927
Stellar ₹ 181,367 ₹ 184,377 ₹ 3,010
Supernova ₹ 190,510 ₹ 193,656 ₹ 3,146
tri191vg

(The design of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has the familiar silhouette of the Thunderbird 350)

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built around an all-new 350 cc platform. So, it gets a new engine, as well as new chassis. The new 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The new RE Meteor 350 is 6 kg lighter than the Thunderbird 350 it replaces, and tips the scales with 191 kg kerb weight. The weight saving is apparent from a straight 5 kg reduction in the fuel tank capacity, apart from use of more plastic body components.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

Newsbeep
jkv5159c

(The RE Meteor 350 is still more affordable than the Honda H'Ness CB350)

The company's domestic market motorcycle sales grew by 35 per cent in December 2020, with 65,492 motorcycles despatched during the month, compared to just 48,489 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago. Overall sales of Royal Enfield grew by 37 per cent, with 68,995 motorcycles despatched in December, compared to 50,416 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Left Side Blue
    Left Side Blue
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Left Side White
    Left Side White
  • Untitled
    Untitled
  • Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
    Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
  • Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
    Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
  • Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Re
    Re
  • Re Interceptor
    Re Interceptor
  • Re Interceptor Center Stand
    Re Interceptor Center Stand
  • Black
    Black
  • Dead Front Red
    Dead Front Red
  • Dead Rear Red
    Dead Rear Red
  • Left Side
    Left Side
  • Right Side
    Right Side
  • Slant Front
    Slant Front
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
    Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
  • Exterior Left Side Marine
    Exterior Left Side Marine
  • Exterior Rear Marine
    Exterior Rear Marine
  • Exterior Rear Midnight
    Exterior Rear Midnight
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled In India; Bookings Open
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled In India; Bookings Open
General Motors Unveils Futuristic Flying Cadillac Concept Vehicle
General Motors Unveils Futuristic Flying Cadillac Concept Vehicle
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo India Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo India Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities