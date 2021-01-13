Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Meteor 350 range in India. The increase in prices comes barely a couple of months after the motorcycle was launched in November 2020. All three variants of the motorcycle which are the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, see a price increment. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova variant gets the biggest price hike, to the tune of ₹ 3,146. The Fireball and the Stellar variants get a price hike of ₹ 2,927 and ₹ 3,010 respectively. Refer to the table below for updated pricing of all three variants.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variants Old Price New Price Difference Fireball ₹ 175,823 ₹ 178,744 ₹ 2,927 Stellar ₹ 181,367 ₹ 184,377 ₹ 3,010 Supernova ₹ 190,510 ₹ 193,656 ₹ 3,146

(The design of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has the familiar silhouette of the Thunderbird 350)

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built around an all-new 350 cc platform. So, it gets a new engine, as well as new chassis. The new 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The new RE Meteor 350 is 6 kg lighter than the Thunderbird 350 it replaces, and tips the scales with 191 kg kerb weight. The weight saving is apparent from a straight 5 kg reduction in the fuel tank capacity, apart from use of more plastic body components.

(The RE Meteor 350 is still more affordable than the Honda H'Ness CB350)

The company's domestic market motorcycle sales grew by 35 per cent in December 2020, with 65,492 motorcycles despatched during the month, compared to just 48,489 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago. Overall sales of Royal Enfield grew by 37 per cent, with 68,995 motorcycles despatched in December, compared to 50,416 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago.

