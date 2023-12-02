Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth

Royal Enfield reported a notable growth in sales in November 2023, reaching 80,251 units compared to 70,766 units in the same period the previous year - a 13 per cent increase. Breaking down the figures, domestic sales saw a 14 per cent rise, with 75,137 motorcycles sold in November 2023 compared to 65,760 in 2022. Year-to-date domestic sales also reflected positive growth, standing at 5,72,982 units, a 19 per cent increase from the previous financial year's 4,82,997 units.

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?

Domestic sales stood at 75,137 motorcycles.

On the export front, Royal Enfield exported 5,114 motorcycles in November 2023, showing a modest 2 per cent growth from the 5,006 units exported in November 2022. However, year-to-date exports faced a 25 per cent decline, with 48,690 units exported in the current financial year compared to 64,973 units in the corresponding period last year. The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase from the 547,970 units sold in the same period of the previous financial year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

Exports accounted for 5,114 units.

Speaking about the performance for the month of November 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “We have had a spectacular month at Royal Enfield, right from the global unveil and launch of the most-awaited motorcycle in the adventure touring segment - the all-new Himalayan - to the showcase of the Electric Himalayan Testbed at EICMA to the unveil of our very special production, the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition, at Goa earlier this month. Feedback and enthusiasm worldwide for the new Himalayan has been overwhelmingly spectacular, and the 25 Limited Edition motorcycles of the Shotgun 650 were sold out. With our recent launches, we are confident that we will be able to sustain our growth momentum.”