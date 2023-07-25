Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Figures In Less Than 12 Months Since Launch

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the best-selling models for the company, in fact it is only behind the Classic 350 as far as average monthly sales is concerned. And going with that trend, the Hunter 350 recently crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in less than 12 months since it was launched in August 2022. The Hunter 350 crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in February 2023 and the next one lakh unit sales was done in just five months since. Royal Enfield attributes the rapid sales of Hunter 350 to in-roads made in tier-2 and tier-3 cities apart from the sales in metro cities.

The Hunter 350 has an average monthly sales of almost 16,943 units

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch Date Revealed

Sales break-up for Hunter 350 and Classic 350 in last three months

Monthly Sales RE Hunter 350 RE Classic 350 April 2023 15,799 units 26,781 units May 2023 18,869 units 26,350 units June 2023 16,162 units 27,003 units

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On Scram 440; Launch In Less Than A Year

RE's current best-seller is the Classic 350

But the Classic 350 continues to be the best-selling model for Royal Enfield and by a decent margin. Although, it will be fair to say that the Hunter 350 has eaten into the share of the Classic 350. It may not be evident, but the overall numbers work in favour of the company. Plus, Royal Enfield also says that the target audience for both motorcycles is slightly different. For the Classic, the audience is more matured while for the Hunter, the audience is the youth and young salaried professionals. As long as the customers stay with the brand, Royal Enfield is least likely to lose sleep on which model is performing better for the company.

Also Read: How Different Is The Royal Enfield J-Series Engine

Royal Enfield will soon launch the Bullet 350 in India - with the J-Series engine

And to add to the mix, RE has already announced the launch date of the Bullet 350, which finally makes the jump from UCE engine to the J-Series platform, that debuted with the Meteor 350 and already does duty on the Hunter and the Classic 350. So yes, the customer will have enough choices when going for a 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle.