Royal Enfield Working On A Scram 440; Launch In Less Than A Year

Along with the Scrambler 650, Royal Enfield is also working on a 440 cc version of the ‘Scram’. The new Scram 440 has been internally code-named as D4K and it is most likely to get a slightly bored out engine from the current 411 cc long-stroke engine which currently does duty on the Himalayan and the Scram. So, it will be an air/oil-cooled engine, with SOHC configuration. It is likely to make more power than the current Scram 411 but marginally so. It will of course make considerably less power than the Himalayan 450. Expect the performance and features of the Scram 440 to be more or less similar to that of the Scram 411.

Are the days of the Scram 411 numbered? There is a high probability. The Scram 411 hasn't fired the way Royal Enfield would have liked it too

Now the fun part here is that there will be a scrambler-styled motorcycle coming from the new 450 cc engine platform, of which the Himalayan 450 will be the first model. So, in a year or so from now, chances are that the Scram 411, Scram 440 and the Scrambler 450 will co-exist. Not to forget that there is a 650 cc scrambler in the works as well. How much of a sense does this make, that is something we are yet to figure out but expect the Scram 440 to replace the current Scram 411 in due time. There could also be a possibility of the Scram 411 being retained for certain other markets, if not for India.

We only say so because RE is said to be working on an update for the Scram 411 as well. Details on that are scarce and the project may be shelved, all thanks to the imminent arrival of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

The 411 cc long-stroke engine on the current Scram 411 will serve as the basis of the Scram 440's motor. Expect the 440 cc powerplant to have similar characteristics as the 41 cc unit.

In all likeliness, the Scram 440 was planned before the Triumph Scrambler 400 X was announced, so it isn’t a knee-jerk reaction to the Triumph bike, but it will be the one that takes on the Scrambler 400 X, and not the RE Scram 450 model, which is likely to be marketed under Sherpa brand along with the RE Scrambler 650.

The good news is that Royal Enfield is indeed working on a number of new models that it intends to launch in the next one year or so. Not only because the competition has upped its game but, in all probability, Royal Enfield did anticipate some of it.