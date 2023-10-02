Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 4 Per Cent Decline In Total Sales

Royal Enfield sold a total of 78,580 units in September 2023, which is a 4 per cent decline from 82,097 units sold in September 2022. RE’s exports fell 49 per cent from September last year, where it sold 8,451 units to 4,319 units last month. The company sold a total of 74,261 units domestically last month, which is just a 1 per cent growth over 73,646 units sold in the same month in 2022. If we look at the numbers from August 2023, RE sold 77,583 motorcycles, which is month-over-month decrease of 4.28 per cent.

Coming to domestic sales figures for the year till date, Royal Enfield has sold 4,16,887 motorcycles till from April 2023 to September 2023, which is a growth of 22 per cent over sales of 3,40,709 units during the same period last year. During the same time, exports fell 26 per cent, from 54,260 units to 40,099 units.

In other news, Royal Enfield has introduced an initiative named Royal Enfield Rentals. This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Leh, Manali, Haridwar, and Rishikesh among others. The riders will have access to a diverse portfolio of over 300 Royal Enfield motorcycles. Royal Enfield has stated that the aim of this program is to provide motorcycle enthusiasts with instant access to Royal Enfield motorcycles. Royal Enfield has also partnered with numerous independent mechanics, custom builders, and motorcycle rental operators throughout India.