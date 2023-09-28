Login

Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details

Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

28-Sep-23 01:27 PM IST

  • More details revealed of upcoming Scrambler 650
  • Instrument console likely to be shared with Himalayan 650
  • Launch of Scram 650 likely in early 2024

A test mule of the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 650 has appeared once again on public roads, and this time around, the bike is without any camouflage and looks close to production, revealing some new details. It’s still an advance prototype though, confirmed by a data logger box placed on a rack at the rear end of the bike. What is noticeable is the single-sided exhaust, which is likely to make the Scram 650 considerably lighter than the existing RE 650 cc models, as well as a new circular instrument console, which seems to be shared with what we’ve seen on test mules of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

 

The instrument console is likely to pack a long list of features, including Bluetooth connectivity and Google maps integration. More details about the feature-packed console will be revealed at the launch of the upcoming Himalayan 450, which is just around a month away. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted On Test

 

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will be based on Royal Enfield's 650 cc platform, but will be the lightest and most accessible model in the family.

 

The chassis will be shared with the Interceptor 650, but the rear subframe seems to be slightly different. The fuel tank shape is also somewhat tear-drop shaped, going with the modern classic design elements, while the side panels feature two circular plates on each side, similar to design elements seen in scrambler-styled bikes of the ‘70s. There’s still no confirmation on what the Scram 650 will be finally called in production trim, or if at all it will be called the Scram 650. We’ve seen trademark filings for the Interceptor Bear 650 name, as well as the Sherpa 650 name, either of which could be used for the final production model of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted Up Close

 

The RE Scrambler 650 is likely to be called either the Sherpa 650 or the Interceptor Bear 650 in production form.

 

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 650, also likely to be christened the Sherpa 650, will be powered by the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine’s state of tune could be tweaked to make its personality slightly different than the Interceptor 650, or the Continental GT 650, and the Scram 650 is could also likely sport different sprocket sizes to give it a slightly altered performance.

 

Also Read: Upcoming RE Scrambler 650 May Be Called Sherpa 650

 

The RE Scram 650 will sport 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and the test mule comes shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR block-pattern tyres. 

 

The Scram 650 will likely have decent off-road ability, if not as dirt-focussed as the upcoming Himalayan 450. It’s expected to run on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination, with an upside down front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends and ABS is expected to be switchable, at least on the rear wheel. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks Interceptor Bear 650 Name

 

But all that is conjecture at this point of time. We will only get to know the actual details once the bike is launched, and it’s quite possible that Royal Enfield will launch it soon, maybe as soon as early 2024. The Royal Enfield 650 Scrambler has been spotted on test multiple times already, and more frequently on public roads over the past couple of months. The next big launch from Royal Enfield will be the more adventure-focussed Himalayan 450, which will be launched on November 1, 2023. 

 

(Image Source)

# Royal Enfield Scram 650# Royal Enfield Scrambler 650# Royal Enfield Sherpa 650# Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650# RE Scrambler 650

