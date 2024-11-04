Login
Royal Enfield Bear 650 To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 will command a premium over the Interceptor 650.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • RE to announce the Bear 650 prices tomorrow at EICMA
  • Will be offered in five colour options
  • Gets the single pod dash, USD fork from Showa, and scrambler styling

Following its debut a couple of days ago, Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Bear 650 tomorrow, November 5, 2024, at the EICMA Trade Show in Milan, Italy. The Bear 650 is a scrambler-styled motorcycle based on the popular Interceptor 650. While it shares the tried and tested parallel-twin engine, the Bear 650 is curated to stand out with its scrambler-type design and character. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks

Royal Enfield Bear 650 23

We expect prices for the Bear 650 to start around the Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. 

 

Considering that the Bear 650 offers more features, a fresh styling approach, and premium cycle components compared to the Interceptor 650, we anticipate that its pricing will fall in the range of Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). To justify the premium, you get the 4.0-inch circular single pod TFT dash from the Himalayan, complete with connectivity options and navigation, along with revised switchgear for improved functionality. Aside from this, the Bear 650 also gets a Showa USD fork at the front, with the Golden Shadow variant getting a golden finish for it, and twin shocks at the rear. To know more about the difference between the two, tap here

 

Also Read: Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure

Royal Enfield Bear 650 1

A total of five colour options will be offered for the Bear 650. 

 

There will be a total of five colourways available for the Bear 650. These include Two Four Nine (white with a chequered flag), Golden Shadow (black and silver), Wild Honey (yellow and white), Petrol Green, and Boardwalk White.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

Royal Enfield Bear 650 27

The 648cc parallel-twin engine produces 47 bhp and 56.5 Nm of torque. 

 

The Bear 650 is powered by the 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, with a slight bump in torque. The engine maintains a peak power output of 47 bhp at 7,240 rpm, while peak torque is now rated at 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm (4.2 Nm more than the Interceptor). It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Bear 650# Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650
