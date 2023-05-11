Interceptor Bear 650 Name Trademarked By Royal Enfield

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is working on an interesting array of new models set to be launched soon. This lineup will include a retro-styled scrambler featuring the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine that powers the Interceptor and Continental GT motorcycles. A recently surfaced trademark document filed by Royal Enfield’s parent company Eicher Motors in Australia and New Zealand has revealed that the upcoming motorcycle might be christened the Interceptor Bear 650 upon its launch.

The upcoming scrambler may borrow several components from the existing Interceptor 650

The last spotted test mule of the scrambler revealed that it may borrow several components from the existing Interceptor 650 such as the chassis and the fuel tank. This only gives more validation to reports that the motorcycle will come under the Interceptor model lineup, making it most likely to sport the ‘Interceptor Bear 650’ nametag, as shown in the trademark document.

The bike will feature USDs like its touring sibling, the Super Meteor 650

Sightings of the motorcycle over time have revealed some information about its mechanical components, along with the fact that it will feature USDs like its touring sibling, the Super Meteor 650. Another bit on the test mule was a new side-mounted two-in-one exhaust system instead of the dual exhaust system seen on all the other 650 motorcycles by the brand. The test mule was also equipped with spoked wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres to aid the bike’s ability to handle rough terrains.

The new 650 cc scrambler will feature Royal-Enfield’s signature 648 cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that churns out 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The unit will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

While there is no official information about the motorcycle’s launch timeline, we expect it to be unveiled sometime in the coming months followed by its launch which could go as far as early 2024.

