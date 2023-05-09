Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted On Test Yet Again

It’s no secret that Royal Enfield’s next big product launch will be the all-new Himalayan 450. And as the date of launch inches closer, the bike has been spotted on test on Indian roads very frequently over the past few months. Latest spy shots of an almost production-ready Himalayan 450 reveal details and features what we have long known. The Himalayan 450 will be powered by an all-new 450 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with output around 40 bhp and 37 Nm.

The Himalayan 450 will have a completely different design than the current Himalayan 411. But at the heart, it's still an ADV, but expected to be more performance-oriented and an extremely capable entry-level adventure touring bike.

Compared to the current Royal Enfield Himalayan 411, the Himalayan 450 will not just have better performance, but improved ergonomics, better design, new equipment and a whole lot of other features. The new bike will feature all-LED lighting, a full digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as upside down front forks, a first for any single-cylinder Royal Enfield model so far. Also new will possibly be a six-speed transmission, possibly with a slip and assist clutch, compared to the current Himalayan’s five-speed ‘box.

The upcoming Himalayan 450 was also spotted during a high-altitude test in the Himalayas.

Like the current Himmy, the new Himalayan 450 will continue to ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear combination of wire-spoked wheels, shod with dual-sport rubber. Compared to the current Himalayan, which is still a capable ADV, the new Himalayan 450 is expected to create a new benchmark in the segment.

The new Himalayan 450 could feature more than one variant, and RE is readying several models based on the all-new 450 cc platform.

The new Himalayan 450 is expected to be launched sometime in August or September 2023, and pricing is expected to be around Rs. 2.80-3.00 lakh (Ex-showroom). We expect more sightings of the bike undergoing test runs on public roads in the months leading up to the new Himalayan 450’s launch.

(Spy shots courtesy Rush Lane & Zigwheels)