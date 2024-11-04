Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally Spotted Undisguised Before Official Unveil

The doors to the EICMA 2024 trade show held in Milan will open tomorrow. Still, a leaked image of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally has appeared online unveiling several details of the motorcycle before its official unveiling. The motorcycle was previously spotted in Spain at the Rally de Cuencas last month and was piloted by Indian rallyist CS Santosh. While the Himalayan 450 Rally was a pre-production unit with changes to make it competition-ready, the one in the spied image is the final production version of the motorcycle that will go on sale soon.



Looking at the spy image, Royal Enfield has upgraded a couple of components on the motorcycle including handguards, a handlebar brace pad, a rally seat and prominent rally-spec tail cowls. What has been removed is the tail rack and the grabrail to give the Himalayan 450 Rally a more clean and focused look.



The motorcycle will be powered by the same 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill but is said to register slightly higher power figures to justify the rally tag. The suspension setup will mostly be the same but will likely have more travel and slightly tweaked damping.

We believe Royal Enfield will offer the Himalayan 450 Rally as a variant in the international markets, meanwhile, in India, the kit will most likely be provided as an add-on package to make the rally-focused upgrades more accessible.



While the international price of the Himalayan 450 Rally will be announced tomorrow, we expect Royal Enfield to announce the India price for the motorcycle at Motoverse 2024 this December in Goa.